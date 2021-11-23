Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Slovan Bratislava host PAOK at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava on Thursday on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The sides are currently level on points in Group F with seven each thanks to an identical record of two wins, a draw and a defeat each.
The Slovakian side got their campaign off on a low note, losing the opening game 3-1 to Copenhagen before securing only a point against PAOK.
However, back-to-back wins over Lincoln Red Imps shifted momentum in their favor, with the side currently on a 10-game winning run.
PAOK, meanwhile, are looking to return to winning ways following a 2-1 loss to Copenhagen in their last European outing.
Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK Head-To-Head
There have been three previous clashes between the sides, with both winning once each.
However, their reverse in September ended all square at 1-1.
Slovan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
PAOK Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L
Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK Team News
Slovan Bratislava
The Sky Blues have a fair number of injury concerns with five players currently out, including full-backs Lucas Lovat and Lukas Pauschek.
Vladimir Weiss was sent off in their league clash on Sunday, but his suspension doesn't apply in Europe, and he'll be available for selection on Thursday.
Injured: David Holman, Lucas Lovat, Richard Krizan, Lukas Paushcek, Alen Mustafic
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
PAOK
Douglas Augusto is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but even if he's deemed fit, he might only start on the bench.
Nelson Oliveira, Giannis Konstantelias and Vieirinha are out injured.
Giannis Michailidis was sent off in stoppage-time in PAOK's last European game and will be suspended on Thursday.
Injured: Nelson Oliveira, Giannis Konstantelias, Vieirinha, Douglas Augusto
Suspended: Giannis Michailidis
Unavailable: None
Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK Predicted XI
Slovan Bratislava (4-2-3-1): Adrian Chovan; Jurij Medvedev, Myenty Abena, Vasil Bozhikov, Vernon De Marco; Uche Agbo, Jaba Kankava; Aleksandar Cavric, Vladimir Weiss, Jaromir Zmrhal; Ezekiel Henty.
PAOK (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis; Lucas Taylor, Fernando Varela, Jose Crespo, Sidcley; Stefan Schwab, Jasmin Kurtic; Andrija Zivkovic, Diego Biseswar, Omar El Kaddouri; Chuba Akpom.
Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK Prediction
The sides are separated only by goal difference in the group and will look to go all out in their pursuit of three points.
But the home side have been on a good run of form lately, and that tilts the balance in their favor. We expect Slovan Bratislava to secure a narrow victory.
Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 PAOK