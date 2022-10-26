Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2022

Slovan Bratislava will play host to Pyunik at Tehelné Pole in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Preview

All four teams in Group H are capable of making it to the summit as none have been eliminated from the race. Slovan Bratislava sit third with five points – two behind leaders Basel and one shy of Pyunik. The Slovak side have revenge on the mind, having suffered a 2-0 setback against the visitors in their first meeting.

Following modest yields from their first two games, Belasí stunned Basel at home 2-0 followed by a 3-3 draw in the reverse clash. Slovan have also been demonstrating their sparkling form on the home front, leading the Slovak Super League alongside qualification for the Slovak Cup third round. They look set to take on the Armenians.

The visitors come into the meeting on the back of a 2-1 defeat to fourth-placed Zalgiris. A win in that game would have propelled them to the summit following Basel’s setback. However, here comes another opportunity. Pyunik must avoid defeat to maintain their second spot. A win could move them to the top if Basel stumble against Zalgiris.

Akademiya are reaching this stage of the UEFA club competition for the first time and hope to make their efforts count. However, they have only been truly menacing at home and have been disappointing on the road. Pyunik are yet to win or draw any away fixtures so far in the group. They need to put this right if they intend to progress.

Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times, with Slovan winning twice while Pyunik have prevailed once.

have met three times, with Slovan winning twice while Pyunik have prevailed once. Slovan have not lost at home across their last five matches, winning twice and drawing thrice.

Slovan’s Giorgi Chakvetadze is on the list of top assist-makers, having delivered three so far in the competition.

Pyunik have won only one game out of their last four on the road, losing three times.

Slovan have won three of their last five matches, drawing and losing once while Pyunik have won thrice and lost twice.

Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Prediction

Goalkeeper Michal Sulla and midfielder Jaromir Zmrhal have been ruled out of the meeting due to injuries but capable replacements are available.

ŠK Slovan Bratislava @SKSlovan



Predaj pokračuje online na



🏟 Pokladnica na štadióne bude otvorená nasledovne:

Streda 12. októbra od 16:00 do 20:00

Štvrtok 13. októbra od 15:00 do začiatku zápasu Blížime sa k hranici 18 000 vstupeniek na zápas proti @FCBasel1893 Predaj pokračuje online na ticketmedia.sk/performance/10… 🏟 Pokladnica na štadióne bude otvorená nasledovne:Streda 12. októbra od 16:00 do 20:00Štvrtok 13. októbra od 15:00 do začiatku zápasu Blížime sa k hranici 18 000 vstupeniek na zápas proti @FCBasel1893. 👏Predaj pokračuje online na ticketmedia.sk/performance/10… 🏟 Pokladnica na štadióne bude otvorená nasledovne:Streda 12. októbra od 16:00 do 20:00Štvrtok 13. októbra od 15:00 do začiatku zápasu https://t.co/1S1CNwq6VW

The visitors will also be without two key players: Alan Aussi and Zoran Gajic, both of whom are the team’s defensive heavyweights.

Slovan are expected to come out on top thanks to a more cohesive unit and strong home support.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Pyunik

Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Slovan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Slovan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pyunik to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes