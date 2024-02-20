Slovan Bratislava vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Slovan Bratislava will host Sturm Graz at the Tehelne Pole Stadion on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League playoff-round clash.

The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of results in the Slovakian top-flight this season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Zlate Moravce 4-1 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Luxembourg international Gerson Rodrigues who netted a brace.

Sturm Graz have also performed well in their domestic assignments this season as they target a first Austrian Bundesliga title since 2011. They played out a 1-1 draw against Rapid Wien in their league game at the weekend and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors, however, have a foot in the last 16 of the Conference League after picking up a 4-1 win in their first-leg clash last week. The Austrian outfit put out a dominant performance on home turf, scoring twice in either half and will be looking to finish the job on the road this Thursday.

Slovan Bratislava vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Slovan and Sturm.

The hosts have had five meetings against Austrian opposition in European competitions, winning one of those games and losing the other four.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last five competitive outings.

Slovan are the only side in the Slovakian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Sturm have conceded 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only league leaders Red Bull Salzburg (12) have conceded fewer.

Slovan Bratislava vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Slovan have won three of their last four competitive games and have lost just two matches since last October. They have lost just twice on home turf all season but have a mountain to climb this week in their push for advancement.

Sturm are undefeated in their last four matches, picking up two wins and two draws. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should hold on to their first-leg advantage this week.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Sturm Graz

Slovan Bratislava vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovan Bratislava to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last nine matches)