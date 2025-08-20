Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:51 GMT
Girona FC v SK&nbsp;Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 - Source: Getty
Slovan Bratislava host Young Boys in the Europa League qualifiers

Slovan Bratislava will invite Young Boys to Tehelné Pole in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. Bratislava have dropped from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, while the visitors have booked a direct berth in the playoffs.

The hosts met Kairat in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and lost 4-3 on penalties after the score ended 1-1 on aggregate. They bounced back with a 1-0 home triumph in the Slovak Super Liga over Skalica last week.

The visitors are playing in the Europa League playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. They returned to winning ways after three games last week, defeating fourth-tier side Courtételle 4-1 in the Swiss Cup first round.

Both teams qualified for the league phase of the Champions League last season and lost all eight games.

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off four times thus far. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording three wins.
  • They last met in the Champions League second qualifying round in 2021. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, and the visitors won the second leg 3-2 at home.
  • The Sky Blues are on a seven-game winning streak at home in European qualifiers.
  • The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight away games in European qualifiers.
  • Bratislava have lost just one of their seven competitive games this season.
  • Young Boys have won just one of their last eight competitive away games, suffering four defeats.
  • The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Europa League qualifiers. They have scored two goals apiece in three games.
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Prediction

The Sky Blues are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, winning three of the four games. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five home games in European qualifiers and will look to build on that form.

The visitors have lost just one of their five games across all competitions this season. They have won four of their last seven games in Europa League qualifiers.

The visitors have an unbeaten record in this fixture, but considering Bratislava's home record in the qualifiers this season, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Young Boys

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Edited by Peter P
