Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Slovan Bratislava will host Swiss champions Young Boys at the Tehelne pole Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The home side saw off Shamrock Rovers with a 3-2 aggregate victory to progress to this stage. They won the first leg 2-0 on home soil before losing the second leg 2-1.

Young Boys are Swiss champions and got a bye to this stage of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie will take on either Legia Warsaw or Flora in the third qualifying round.

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

This will be the third continental meeting between the two sides. They first met in the group stage of the 2014-15 Europa League, where Young Boys won both legs with an 8-1 aggregate victory.

Slovan Bratislava were unbeaten in five matches (including four pre-season friendlies) prior to their defeat against Shamrock Rovers last week. Young Boys have won three of their five pre-season friendlies.

Slovan Bratislave form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Young Boys form guide (friendlies): D-W-L-W-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Team News

Slovan Bratislava

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Young Boys

The Swiss champions have three players currently sidelined by injuries. Jean-Pierre Nsame, Nico Maier and Fabian Lustenberger are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Pierre Nsame, Nico Maier, Fabian Lustenberger

Suspension: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan (GK); Vernon De Marco, Vasil Bozhikov, Jurij Medvedev, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Rafael Ratao, David Strelec, Ezekiel Henty

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Bollmoos (GK); Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Michel Aebischer, Nicolas Burgy; Marvin Spielmann, Miralem Sulejmani, Christian Fassnacht; Joel Monteiro, Meschak Ella, Wilfrield Kanga

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have enjoyed an impressive trajectory in recent years and they will be keen to build on that with another UEFA Champions League qualification. New manager David Wagner will also be looking to kickstart his tenure on a bright note which adds extra incentive for the Swiss side.

Games involving Young Boys tend to be expansive affairs with plenty of goalmouth action and the same can be expected, even though their hosts are more compact. We are predicting a comfortable first-leg victory for Young Boys.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Young Boys

Edited by Peter P