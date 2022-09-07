Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Slovan Bratislava and Zalgiris will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The two sides have been grouped alongside Basel and Pyunik in Group H of the competition and will be looking to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Banska Bystrica in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga on Saturday. Tigran Barseghyan stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in the 65th minute.

Zalgiris settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Dziugas Telshai in the Lithuanian A Lyga. Noel Mbo scored a late leveler for the hosts to cancel out Renan Oliveira's 41st-minute opener.

Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Both teams are on an impressive run of form, with Bratislava currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning four and drawing one.

Zalgiris have also won four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris Team News

Slovan Bratislava

Jaba Kankava has been suspended for the game following his dismissal in the second leg of the playoff tie against Zrinjski. Michal Sulla, Rabiu Ibrahim and Eric Ramirez are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Michal Sulla, Rabiu Ibrahim, Eric Ramirez, Martin Trnovsky

Suspension: Jaba Kankava

Zalgiris

There are no known injury concerns or suspensions for the visiting side. Donatas Kazlauskas has served out his one-game suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-4-2): Adrian Chovan (GK); Vernon De Marco, Guram Kashia, Siemen Voet, Lukas Pauschek; David Hrncar, Uche Agbo, Jaromir Zmrhal, Giorgi Chakvetadze; Andre Green, Tigran Barseghyan

Zalgiris Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK); Joel Bopesu, Dinmuhammed Kashken, Kipras Kazukolovas, Saulius Mikoliunas; Ivan Tatomirovic; Francis Kyeremeh, Marko Milickovic, Oliver Buff; Renan Oliveira, Mathias Oyewusi

Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris Prediction

Slovan Bratislava come into the game as favorites and home advantage also gives them an edge.

They will, however, have to up the ante against a Zalgiris side that are currently flying high. Although one side could nick the win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Zalgiris

