Slovenia vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers resume this week and will see Slovenia take on Slovakia on Wednesday.

Both teams are in Group H and Wednesday's game will be both sides' fourth game.

Slovenia began their qualification campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia, the highest-rated country in the group. However, they lost their next two games in the group, 2-1 to Russia and 1-0 to Cyprus. The loss against Russia was Slovenia's first defeat since 2019.

Slovenia currently sit fifth in their group table with three points from three games. They will be looking to return to winning ways against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Slovakia are the only unbeaten country in Group H so far. They began their qualification campaign against Cyprus which ended in a goalless draw. They then played a 2-2 draw against Malta in their second game before defeating Russia 2-1 in their last qualifying game.

Slovakia participated in the European Championships back in July. They won their opening game against Poland but lost their other two group stage games which ultimately saw them exit the competition.

Slovenia vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

Slovenia and Slovakia have met seven times in the past. Slovenia have won three games while Slovakia have won twice. Two of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in 2017 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Slovakia won the game 1-0 with a late own goal from Miha Mevlja gifting the home country all three points.

Slovenia Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-W

Slovakia Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-D-D

Slovenia vs Slovakia Team News

Slovenia

Slovenia announced their 24-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers last week. All players are available and ready to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovakia

Slovakia also announced their squad for the qualifiers last week. There are no injury or suspension worries for the country.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Petar Stojanovic, Miha Blazic, Miha Mevlja, Jure Balkovec; Jaka Bijol, Jasmin Kurtic, Sandi Lovric; Josip Ilicic, Damjan Bohar, Andraz Sporer

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Peter Pekarik, L'ubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, David Hancko; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Tomas Suslov, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Slovenia vs Slovakia Prediction

Slovenia have just one win out of three qualifying games so far and need a victory to boost their chances of qualification.

Slovakia are undefeated so far but are still behind Croatia and Russia in the group. Although they will be hungry for a win, the points should be shared on Wednesday.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia

