Snapping Liverpool goal drought could be start of bigger things for Cody Gapko

Liverpool fans haven’t had much to cheer about this season, as the Reds are enduring one of their worst campaigns in recent years.

Not only have their hopes of winning the Premier League been dashed after just 21 games, but Jurgen Klopp’s side is also in real danger of missing out on a place in Europe next season.

Thanks to their miserable run of form, they have won just two of their last eight games across ompetitions, which has deflated the mood around the club. The Reds, though, rolled back the years with an impressive performance, claiming the bragging rights in the Merseyside derby with a 2-0 win over Everton.

Goals on either side of the break by Mohamed Salah and Cody Gapko got the job done, and the fact that the latter got on the score sheet made it a double delight for Klopp and Liverpool fans.

Gapko finally off the mark

Cody Gakpo has struggled at Liverpool since his big-money move from PSV in January. For a player who netted 13 goals across competitions for the Dutch side before moving to England, it isn’t surprising that a lot is expected of him.

However, he has made a slow start to life at Anfield, and his lack of goals were becoming worrying. However, what a way to open his account for the Reds by scoring in the Merseyside derby.

The Netherlands international’s goal was a simple tap-in, but more importantly, it provided a cushion for Liverpool and killed off any comeback hopes being harboured by Everton.

Gakpo became the butt of jokes and trolls on social media after failing to score in his first six games for Klopp’s side. However, he’s finally off the mark, and it'll do his confidence a load of good.

Gapko can kick on to bigger things after maiden Liverpool goal

Now that Gakpo has ended his goal drought at the Reds, it eases the pressure on him and allows him to play with much more freedom and calm. The 23-year-old hasn’t necessarily been poor since joining the Reds, but you could tell his inability to score was beginning to get into his head.

Klopp has been very supportive of the former PSV forward and believes he can now kick on after scoring his debut goal. The German manager told Liverpoolfc.com:

“A good performance as well. The way he set up the chance for Darwin (Nunez), he had other moments like this where he came out under pressure and then there was a foul, and we got a free-kick."

Klopp continued:

“He did extremely well under massive pressure in the centre. In the end, it was not the most difficult goal he ever scored, but it is exactly the goal each striker is dreaming of when it didn’t happen for a while, probably. Both goals were, for both players, really important.”

Gakpo still has a lot to prove at Liverpool, but his form at PSV was never a fluke. Now that he has opened his goal account for the Reds, it could be the beginning of bigger things to come from him.

