"So insecure" "He's finito" - Fans slam 'embarrassing' Cristiano Ronaldo as he likes post claiming Lionel Messi went to Inter Miami to retire

Fans online have slammed former Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo for reacting and commenting on a post that stated Lionel Messi wasn't the deserving candidate to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was named the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or on October 30 (Tuesday), ahead of the likes of Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

After the ceremony, a video of Spanish journalist Tomás Roncero was uploaded on the social media account of AS Television, where he stated that Messi wouldn't have won even five Ballon d'Ors.

He also stated that the Argentine playmaker has the accolades of Andrea Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland.

The Spanish journalist also said that Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the help of six penalties, and he joined Paris Saint-Germain to prepare for the biggest football event.

However, the video caught major attention when Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the post with a few laughing emojis. In just a few hours, the comment has garnered more than 25,000 likes and around seven thousand replies.

After the world of football learned about the comment, a majority of fans started criticizing the Portuguese attacker for liking and reacting to a post that was demeaning Lionel Messi's accolade.

"Man why is CR7 so insecure. Just makes it harder for neutrals to respect him as a person," a fan wrote.

"He is finito. What's his handle here, need to tag him so he can cry some more," another user commented.

Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami earlier this summer on a free transfer. Following in his footsteps, former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joined the Herons in the same transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo once addressed the fact that his rivalry with Lionel Messi has ended

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a heated topic among football fans. However, for some, the Argentine playmaker 'completed' football after he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Earlier this year, the Portuguese attack stated that his rivalry with the former Barcelona star ended when they left Europe. He also added that his rivalry with Messi changed the history of football, and now they are following the paths of their careers.

Ronaldo told reporters (via CNN):

“I don’t see things that way, the rivalry is gone. It was good, the fans liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi. They’re both very good, they changed football history. We are respected throughout the world, it’s the most important."

He added:

"He is following his path, I am following mine. He’s done well, from what I’ve seen. We carry on, the legacy continues, the rivalry – I don’t see it that way. I have said, we shared the stage for 15 years and we ended up, I wouldn’t say friends, but we are colleagues and we respect each other.”

Between 2008 and 2021, the duo won 12 of the 13 Ballon d'Ors, with Ronaldo winning five and Messi winning seven. During their time in Spain, they broke numerous records.

Lionel Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer for Barcelona (627), while Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the same peak for Real Madrid (451).