“So lucky, it’s crazy” – Chelsea star’s partner thrills fans in stylish new lingerie shoot

Chelsea star Joao Felix's partner Magui Corceiro stunned fans in her latest photoshoot. Corceiro stripped down to her lingerie to leave fans dazzled.

Corceiro is a Portuguese model and actress. She posted the recent photos with the caption:

"@intimissimiofficial challenged us to write a letter to our younger "us". I don't have big words because I believe there's a right time for everything and that living is we learn but still there was always something I could say. I've been gaining confidence in myself and in my body as I've grown, and it's important to know how to value ourselves, always! For example, I used to tell little Magui that it's okay to have fears, that it's ok to be vulnerable, it's ok too smile, cry, dance and feel butterflies in your belly and said it's amazing to be a Woman!

We are wonderful and nobody can change that. Intimissimi discovered that a long time ago, having templates and cups of many sizes and makes, and is a great help. It's good to know that every body counts and that we are all important!"

One fan commented that Chelsea star Joao Felix is very lucky to have such a gorgeous partner. The fan wrote (via The Sun):\

“Felix is so lucky, it’s crazy.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke about his team selection against Arsenal

Chelsea will next face Arsenal in a Premier League clash on May 3. Caretaker manager Frank Lampard has a few issues to take care of as Kai Havertz is currently out of action due to an injury.

While Lampard claimed that Havertz is in contention to play, he might also use David Datro Fofana or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front. Lampard added that Aubameyang's past with Arsenal could play a key role in his decision-making. Lampard said (via the Blues' website):

"Kai Havertz is in contention for the game, he’s trained this week. We’ll see who starts. I’ve got Auba, I’ve got Kai, I’ve got David Fofana. I’m not going to divulge the team but they're all fit and ready. Possibly Auba’s past with Arsenal might come into my thinking, because we all think a player going back to their old club gives a certain motivation. I haven’t delved into that too much with Auba himself, so I’ll pick that position on my feeling of how we’ve trained and what the team structure looks like."

Chelsea are 12th in the league table heading into their clash against Arsenal. They have 39 points on the board from 32 matches. The Blues have lost all five of their games so far under Lampard in his second spell in charge of the club.

