“So we had the warning but he didn’t take any notice” – Alan Shearer rips apart 30-year-old Chelsea star who tried to be ‘too clever’ during defeat to Leeds

Alan Shearer has slammed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his howler against Leeds United over the weekend.

The Blues were thrashed 3-0 at Elland Road as the hosts put on a sensational display, full of energy.

In the 33rd minute, Mendy received the ball on his feet in the six-yard box. He had ample time to kick it back but a casual approach saw him get dispossessed by Brenden Aaronson, who then slotted into an empty net to give Leeds the lead.

It was an awful moment for the 30-year-old shot-stopper, who had come close to giving away a goal shortly beforehand in the same manner. Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Shearer laid into the Chelsea number one, as he stated (per Football.London):

"He gets a warning here the goalkeeper, because that is what Leeds were going to do. They were going to close him down and offer no time on the ball for any Chelsea player to play their game. So we had the warning but he didn't take any notice. He tries to be too clever and he gets done, It's an absolute howler."

Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy cost Chelsea the match

The Blues were on the back foot throughout the encounter in west Yorkshire and Mendy's error was soon compunded by a Rodrigo goal to make it 2-0.

Jack Harrison, who put on a superb individual display, grabbed a third for Leeds in the second half to leave Chelsea with just one win from their opening three games.

When Tuchel was asked to comment on Mendy's error in his post-match press conference, the German tactician refused to defend his goalkeeper. He said (as quoted by Football.London):

"He knows himself. With these kinds of mistakes, I don't think we need to speak a lot. He knows himself that this was a mistake, and honestly, this has nothing to do with protection or no protection. Everybody in the world sees the mistake. It's a huge mistake at a crucial time of the match. It does not help, and he's the one that is the most disappointed because it cost us a lot today."

Conor Gallagher started his first Premier League game for the London club due to several injury problems in midfield. When asked for a word on the England international's display, Tuchel replied:

"Better not. It's not the day to talk about individual performances."

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Will Tuchel do a Ten Hag and make Chelsea’s players run the difference in the distance covered by Leeds today? It was 9km by 60 mins into the game. I hope he does. We could start televising a weekly shaming ritual. Will Tuchel do a Ten Hag and make Chelsea’s players run the difference in the distance covered by Leeds today? It was 9km by 60 mins into the game. I hope he does. We could start televising a weekly shaming ritual.

