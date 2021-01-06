Soccer predictions today: Who will win the AC Milan vs Juventus match?

AC Milan and Juventus will clash in what is set to be an exciting encounter at the San Siro tonight.

When old rivals AC Milan and Juventus meet for the first time in the 2020-21 Serie A season, things are a little different as opposed to what we've seen in recent years. AC Milan are on top of the Serie A table with 37 points from 15 games. They are yet to lose a single game this season.

On the other hand, reigning Scudetto holders Juventus are reeling at fifth on the table and it's safe to say that they have a lot of ground to make up in order to make their dream of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title come true.

Is Juventus' decade of dominance coming to an end?



Under Stefano Pioli, AC Milan have been a team reborn and have absolutely dominated the league so far and are currently on top of the table tied on points with Inter Milan. However, the Rossoneri have a game in hand and they can put a three-point gap with their cross-city rivals with a win against Juventus tonight.

It's Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival in January 2020 that resulted in a significantly shift AC Milan's fortunes and they carried their good form from the latter half of last season to the new one and even better, they have kept their good run going in the absence of the talismanic Swede.

While AC Milan have dispelled suggestions that they are overreliant on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the same can't be said of Juventus. They have relied on Cristiano Ronaldo greatly for their goals and have suffered in the absence of the Portuguese.

Fortunately for the Bianconeri, Ronaldo is fit and available for the game while Zlatan is not yet ready to feature again for Milan after suffering an injury.

AC Milan and Juventus vying for three crucial points that could have a telling impact on the Serie A season

Several times this season, AC Milan have had to dug their heels in and ground out results in unlikely circumstances. Juventus will be without Alvaro Morata and are a bit short on cover at the back with Alex Sandro testing positive for Covid-19.

AC Milan have been a freescoring side and will draw inspiration from Fiorentina's 3-0 humbling of Juventus. They also have home advantage and given the form they're in and the fact that they are yet to lose this season, AC Milan should be able to come away with a win if they can contain Cristiano Ronaldo tonight.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Juventus