Sochi vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

PFC Sochi welcome CSKA Moscow to the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Russian Premier League action on Sunday.

The hosts have lost two games in a row and are seventh in the league standings with 40 points. CSKA have recorded two wins in a row but still find themselves three places behind league leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-head

The two sides have squared off just three times so far. All of their meetings have come in the league and with one win, CSKA lead the head-to-head record. Two games have ended in draws.

They last met at the VEB Arena in November. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sochi form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-W-L

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-L

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Sochi

The hosts will be without the services of Aleksey Pomerko and Ivelin Popov, who have both been ruled out with ACL injuries. Following a hamstring injury, first-choice goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Aleksey Pomerko, Ivelin Popov, Soslan Dzhanaev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

The capital clubs have a few injury concerns for this trip to the coastal city. Hördur Magnusson, Emil Bohinen, Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov and Konstantin Kuchaev have all been ruled out for this away game.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Hördur Magnusson, Emil Bohinen

Doubtful: Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Konstantin Kuchaev

Suspended: None

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Sochi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nikolai Zabolotny; Ivan Miladinovic, Emanuel Mammana, Elmir Nabiullin; Sergey Terekhov, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Artur Yusupov, Timofey Margasov; Joaozinho, Anton Zabolotny, Nikita Burmistrov

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mário Fernandes, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Konstantin Maradishvili; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Oblyakov, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

The hosts have suffered from inconsistency this term. They have scored just six goals less than CSKA and conceded three more. They are just six points behind them in the league standings.

Given the recent form of both sides, it seems that the 13-time champions should be able to record a win here.

We predict a win for the visitors, with the hosts also finding the back of the net.

Prediction: Sochi 1-2 CSKA Moscow