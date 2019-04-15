Social Media goes wild after Mo Salah's 'yoga' celebration against Chelsea

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 542 // 15 Apr 2019, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Liverpool registered a spectacular 2-0 win over Chelsea last night to snatch the Premier League top spot from defending champions Manchester City, who were at the summit for a few hours after their win over Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net for the Reds rather poetically after Chelsea fans were accused of racist chants towards the Egyptian recently.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was all praise for his team after the game telling the club's official website, "It was a fantastic performance, an even better atmosphere and a very, very important result."

"I am so proud of what the boys did today, and I loved, loved, loved the atmosphere – it was outstanding what the people did today. You could feel it, they are all on their toes, so let’s try to do that seven more times and then we see what we get for it."

Salah's goal, in particular, made headlines after the game for the sheer flawlessness and drama in its finish. His celebration, a yoga position known as the 'tree pose', also gained popularity among fans.

Speaking of the goal, Klopp said, "It blew me away. I was really happy. I saw it really well; maybe I saw it first the ball would go in. It was a really, really outstanding finish."

"And I don’t want to minimise that but I loved the first goal exactly the same. It immediately reminded me of the 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund, only Hendo instead of Millie and Sadio instead of Dejan, but a similar situation with this wonderful cross in that area and really good team play. The performance was really good but to really make it happen you need the goals and we got them, all good."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the celebration:

Advertisement

Mo Salah celebration is Yoga and it means love and peace, says a thousands words, this guy is amazing even when he is celebrating "You are a legend Mo"👑@MoSalah pic.twitter.com/vrbI4ltFNu — Castle of the Kop (@castleofthekop) April 14, 2019

I love the Mo Salah praying mantis celebration, but how did he manage to stay up for so long on just one leg?



He struggles to stay up on two feet most of the time... — The Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) April 14, 2019

You can really tell how much that goal meant to Salah today, look at his celebration with the team, he looked like he was going to cry.



Love him #LIVCHE @MoSalah — ScouserChris (@ScouserChris89) April 14, 2019

Excuse my ignorance but can anyone tell me the meaning of the Mo Salah celebration? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 14, 2019

A picture is worth a thousand words.



Mo Salah with the most eloquent and magnificent response to idiot minority. One of the goals of the season. #LFC pic.twitter.com/DYJfTpvDom — Ben Smith (@BSmith) April 14, 2019

Mo Salah celebrates his goal against his former club last night.pic.twitter.com/23tVLG5Zea — ‏‎‎‎ظلّ الٰہی (@XilleIlahi) April 15, 2019

Advertisement