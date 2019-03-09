'Solari is good, just like Zidane and Mourinho'- Ernesto Valverde backs under-fire Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has backed current Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari, stating that he is just as good as Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid is suffering a terrible season considering their sky-high standards. Los Blancos are currently third in the La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu which knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League. Despite securing a 2-1 win in the first leg, Los Blancos lost 4-1 - which was their 4th consecutive home defeat this season.

Los Blancos' bitter rivals Barcelona were the one to knock them out from the Copa del Rey. Barcelona emerged victorious over two legs of the Cup semifinals, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona are top of the La liga with 60 points - seven ahead of 2nd placed Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana are also through to the Copa Del Rey finals, where Valencia lay in wait.

The heart of the matter

It is crystal clear that Real Madrid are desperately seeking changes after their streak of poor results which renders their season trophy-less.

There are reports linking former coaches Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane back to Los Blancos, which means current boss Santiago Solari's days are numbered. But the Argentine coach has managed to receive the backing of the Barcelona boss.

"They are good coaches and I have no doubt about that, as they've demonstrated it. Just like Solari is as well," Ernesto Valverde told reporters, when asked about Zidane and Mourinho.

What's next?

Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga tonight before turning their attention towards the Champions League clash, where they host Lyon in the second leg of the round-of-16 game.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have little to play for this season but they will be hoping Barcelona slip in the Spanish top-flight. They take on Real Valladolid and host Celta Vigo after that.

