Solskjaer comments on Erling Haaland move, Giroud told to leave Chelsea and more: Premier League Transfer news roundup, December 16th 2019

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Prmeier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding the English football's top-flight!

Solskjaer talks about Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he doesn’t want to comment on the rumours linking Erling Haaland to the Old Trafford, claiming that the player himself knows what he wants to do.

“I don’t comment on them speculations so that’s it,” he said, adding: “He knows what he wants to do and what he’s going to do.”

Deschamps wants Giroud to leave Chelsea

France manager Didier Deschamps has stated that he wants Olivier Giroud to leave the Blues as he is not getting enough playing time for them. The Frenchman has been relegated to a bit-part role this season, as Tammy Abraham has emerged the frontman for the Blues this season.

As a result, Deschamps thinks it would be good for the former Arsenal striker to join a club where he is going to get more playing time, but he is also aware of the fact that the final decision rests on the shoulders of Giroud.

“His situation at Chelsea has not changed for two months,” said the France head coach."

“It would be better for him, obviously, to go to a club where he will have more playing time. If he cannot have this playing time at Chelsea, the idea is to be able to have it elsewhere."

"It is up to him to decide the solution.”

McAteer thinks Minamino would be perfect for Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has claimed that Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino would be a perfect fit at Liverpool as he has the energy and the intelligence to play for the Reds.

"He would certainly strengthen the squad. I wouldn’t say he’s going to displace any of the front three but if I was looking to throw someone on for half an hour with the energy and the brain he’s got, he’d be perfect,” he said.