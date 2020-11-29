Solskjaer and Manchester United cannot afford to drop points against Southampton

For the first time this season, Manchester United have won three games in a row. The Red Devils made a poor start to the season but they’ve gradually worked their way back into contention.

Following back to back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, Manchester United have picked up the pieces and recorded important victories against Everton, West Bromwich Albion, and Istanbul Basaksehir in the reverse fixture in the UEFA Champions League.

While there is still a lot of work to be done, managing to keep this kind of consistency after the international break has been impressive. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has often shown flashes of what they can do, but their lack of consistency is troubling.

This is a team that has all the potential to become world-beaters, but they’ve often flattered to deceive when expectations are high, while their form has also been hot and cold. However, the coming week will be crucial to the Red Devils’ season.

Crucial week for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Manchester United

Solskjaer's Manchester United could narrow the gap between themselves and the top four, as well as qualify for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League if they win their next two games.

And it all starts with a league game against Southampton on Sunday. After recording three wins on the spin, the Saints will present a big test for the fast-improving Reds.

On Friday, when Solskajer spoke ahead of the game, the Norwegian suggested he was targeting staying at Old Trafford beyond his current contract, which expires in 2022. Even more impressive, he boldly stated that this team will go places under him. The gauntlet has therefore been laid.

"We live in a results business and all I want is for Man United to improve as a team and as a club," said Solskjaer, as quoted by Goal.

“I have very good dialogue with the club all of the time. You have to think long-term and short-term – and I would never ever think that this is my chance to prove a point and that it's all about me. That's not what it's about here. Every decision I make is for the good of Manchester United. For me, it's about results and if we keep improving we have a very good opportunity because this team and this squad is going places," he added.

A chance to move close to the top four places

Bruno Fernandes will be central to United's plans

Manchester United are not title contenders yet, but they need to stay within touching distance of the teams at the summit of the Premier League, and a win against Southampton will do exactly that.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in 13th position – eight points behind table-toppers Liverpool. However, victory on Sunday against the Saints could take them up to sixth on the table.

That’s why this game is a must-win. Southampton have proven to be tough customers for Manchester United in the past. The Saints drew both home and away against Solskjaer’s side last season and they won’t be easy opponents.

However, the onus lies on the Red Devils to prove themselves worthy of another shot at the top four. Anything less than a win would be a huge setback in their pursuit of Champions League qualification, as their rivals continue to pull away at the summit of the league table.

Manchester United just cannot afford to lose this game. The consequences of a loss could be very damaging to their season after the progress made in recent weeks.