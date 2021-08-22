Manchester United targeting consistent run starting with Southampton visit

Manchester United’s training ground must be buzzing with excitement at the moment. Fresh from a dominant display against Leeds United, the Red Devils have been boosted by the return to training of star players, including Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always maintained that he’s building something special at Old Trafford. And although it has taken some time and no trophies have been won yet, it is evident where the club is headed.

Manchester United will look to make it two wins from two Premier League matches when they travel to Southampton on Sunday. Going by their current form, the Red Devils are definitely favourites.

Manchester United have made a flying start to the season

Solskjaer and his charges made a very poor start to the 2020-21 campaign, but eventually managed to finish second. The story has been completely different this term following their 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United in their season-opener.

They will look to build on that result when they visit Southampton on Sunday. The Saints have generally proved to be stubborn opposition and will be looking to avenge last season's 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

St. Mary’s can be a tough ground to visit, but anything less than a win would be hugely disappointing for Manchester United considering their aspirations this season.

Manchester United aim for consistency

The only reason why Manchester United failed to win the league last season was because they were not consistent enough.

The Red Devils dropped points in crucial moments of the campaign, which allowed rivals Manchester City to pull away.

Solskjaer cannot allow that to happen again if the club hope to mount a serious title challenge. They need consistency and that must start with a win against Southampton.

All the good work on the training ground needs to reflect on the pitch. The days when Manchester United looked outstanding one week and disastrous the next should be a thing of the past.

The only way to remain in the title race for a long time is to stay consistent and beat teams below them in the league table.

