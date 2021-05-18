Solskjaer and Manchester United on the verge of sealing 2nd place ahead of Fulham visit

For the first time in more than a year, Old Trafford will welcome fans as Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League.

About 10,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and home supporters will be relishing the moment.

Players like Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, despite their impact at the club, haven’t yet enjoyed the chants of the home fans since arriving at Old Trafford.

However, a roaring home crowd – forget that they’ll be just 10,000 – awaits them when the Red Devils take on Fulham on Tuesday.

🔴 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 🏟#MUFC #MUNFUL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

A chance to seal 2nd place

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a very good job since becoming Manchester United manager and his influence at the club can no longer be understated.

Last season, the Norwegian led the club to an impressive third-place finish. Now, though, he’s on the verge of securing a runner-up place.

Manchester United could seal second place in the Premier League with victory over Fulham, who have already been relegated.

It has already been a successful season for Solskjaer and his side, but finishing second and winning the Europa League will make it an exceptional campaign.

It's been 436 days.



Over 14 months.



Finally, the wait is over.



See you soon, Reds ❤#MUFC #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/lmAnTDNxZ5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

Fans deserve a show

After back-to-back defeats at Old Trafford against Leicester City and Liverpool, Manchester United need a response against Fulham.

The Red Devils will also be playing in front of their fans for the first time in over 13 months and they’ll need to put on a show for the home crowd.

"It's never nice to see a club that is not united. We're hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day and that we move together,” Solskajer said in his pre-match conference, as quoted by the BBC.

"The mood in any club and the relationship between the team and the fans is vital to what happens on the pitch. Hopefully, the players will give the fans a reason to cheer. That's what we have to focus on. It's a big game for us in that respect."

After weeks of protest from fans, Manchester United must appease them with a performance of some sort, and the Fulham match presents that opportunity.