Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea are set to line up for their second successive London derby in the Premier League, this time against their closest neighbors, Fulham.

The Blues dusted off their struggles after a dire stalemate against Brighton and Hove Albion, returning with all three points from West Ham the week after. A tactically superior performance in midweek saw them claim a 1-1 draw away at Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel's team might be tired after a week full of travel, but their spirits are sure to be high heading into the weekend. The Blues are three points clear of the fifth-placed Hammers and will definitely fancy themselves this Saturday.

Meanwhile, despite valiant efforts, Scott Parker's Fulham are staring down the barrels of relegation. They have lost four of their last five matches, but a point against Arsenal offers invaluable promise at both ends of the pitch.

They'll be coming up against a shuffled Chelsea unit that will aim to wear them down and make complete use of their diminishing morale.

Chelsea vs Fulham head-to-head

Chelsea truly have a special record against their cross-city rivals. They have won 49 and only lost 11 games against Fulham. A total of 26 matches between the two have ended in draws.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 18 home matches against Saturday's opponents. Fulham last won against Chelsea in 2006 at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): W-D-W-L-D

Advertisement

Fulham form guide (Premier League): D-L-L-L-L

Chelsea vs Fulham team news

Mateo Kovacic is the only fitness doubt for Chelsea

Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic is expected to be available for the second leg against his former club Real Madrid, but this game will probably come too soon for him.

Chelsea have no other injury concerns. Fans would surely love to see the likes of Tammy Abraham leading the line after Timo Werner failed to find the back of the net against Real Madrid.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Tom Cairney's long spell on the sidelines continues

Fulham

Parker will be without Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney. The former is out for the remainder of the season. Ademola Lookman, who looked fit and sharp against the Gunners last time out, should get the nod down the left-hand side again.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Fulham probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Tammy Abraham

Fulham predicted XI (4-4-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Bobby Reid, Mario Lemina, Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman; Josh Maja, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Chelsea vs Fulham match prediction

Chelsea will keep most of the ball and eventually breach a quivery Fulham defense inside the opening half-hour of the game. They should get this one over the line with ease and another clean sheet to add to their credit.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Blues ready to offload star player, defender opens up on his contract situation and more - 29th April, 2021