Chelsea News Roundup: Blues ready to offload star player, defender opens up on his contract situation and more - 29th April, 2021

Chelsea have attracted significant attention from the media following their exploits in the first leg of their Champions League game against Real Madrid.

On an evening when they were far more fluid than their opponents, the Blues secured a 1-1 draw, with Christian Pulisic scoring the all-important away goal at the Alfredo Di Stefano.

Thomas Tuchel uncharacteristically named the same team that beat West Ham 1-0 at the weekend. That not only indicated a sense of consistency within the coach's first-choice team, but also cautioned the various players that have been left out more often than not this season.

On that note, we list the top Chelsea news stories from April 29, 2021.

Chelsea set to offload Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is Chelsea's top scorer

Despite being the club's leading goalscorer, Tammy Abraham continues to be overlooked by Tuchel.

The German has chosen to start Timo Werner, who has missed 21 of the 29 big chances that have been presented to him. Besides, Kai Havertz has also been deployed as a false nine.

Abraham, more of a predatory forward, only featured briefly against the Hammers after over two months on the sidelines.

And now, the Telegraph report that he could be on his way out of his boyhood club as Chelsea look to cash in for an overhaul this summer. The Blues have been linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

They will listen to offers in the region of £40 million for their top marksman. West Ham and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in his services.

Chelsea will listen to bids of around £40million for Tammy Abraham with Olivier Giroud also poised to leave as part of summer striker overhaul #cfc https://t.co/LZb3HeHQwz — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 28, 2021

Andreas Christensen opens up on Chelsea future

Andreas Christensen's Chelsea contract expires in 2022

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has seen his career shift for the better once again, as he is one of the lynchpins in Tuchel's three-man back line.

The Dane was on the sidelines under Lampard, but has been spotless in this purple patch Chelsea are going through.

Speaking on the club's website after another sensational display against Real Madrid, he revealed his hopes of a new contract. Christensen said:

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game."

The Chelsea star's contract ends in 2022. He added:

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

The assurance from Christensen makes us believe he will put pen to paper soon for Chelsea.

Chelsea's Zouma highlights end of season aspirations

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is eyeing silverware this season

Kurt Zouma is in red-hot form for Chelsea this season. He is their highest scoring defender, with five Premier League goals to his name.

With Chelsea right in the mix to progress to the Champions League final and secure a place in the top four of the PL, the defender believes his team can land a trophy by the end of the season. Chelsea take the field against Leicester City on May 15 for the FA Cup final as well.

Speaking on the team's targets for the business end of the season, Zouma remarked:

“The target this year is to win a title and we have the quality, we have the players, we have a top manager. We have everything we need to win a title and we’re looking forward to the games we have to play – as well as important Premier League games, we have an FA Cup final, we have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final, so everything is there for us to take."

The Chelsea centre-half continued:

"We have to take our chances and we have to believe in ourselves. I think everyone is believing it, you know, and the end of the season is going to be exciting. Hopefully, we can get something out of it.”

Zouma will mostly start against Fulham this weekend.

