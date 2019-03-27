×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Solskjaer parks the bus just like Jose Mourinho' - Former Manchester United boss 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
170   //    27 Mar 2019, 12:23 IST
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal, has claimed that Ole Gunner Solskjaer parks the bus just like Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United endured an abysmal first half of the current campaign under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese boss was sacked in December due to continuous poor results, and he was also criticised for playing ultra defensive football. The fact that Mourinho did not have good relationships with senior figures in the dressing room added to his woes.

But under the tutelage of interim boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer, United have been rejuvenated, with most of their senior star players back in form. United have scored 29 goals in their last 13 matches in the Premier League since Solskjaer took charge, and as a result, United are fifth in the Premier League table, just two points below fourth placed Arsenal.

United also managed to mount a sensational comeback after losing 2-0 in the first leg to knock PSG out of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

The heart of the matter

Despite the fact that Solskjaer's style is considered as attacking football by many, Louis Van Gaal believes that is not the case.

The Dutch coach, who won the FA Cup during his tenure with United, has claimed that the only difference between Solskjaer and Mourinho is the different results.

"The coach after me [Mourinho] changed to park-the-bus tactics and played on the counter," Van Gaal told the BBC as quoted by ESPN.
"Now there is another coach who parks the bus and plays on the counter. The main difference between Mourinho and Solskjaer is that Solskjaer is winning."
Advertisement
"The way Manchester United are playing now is not the way Ferguson played. It is defensive, counter-attacking football. If you like it, you like it. If you think it is more exciting than my boring attacking, OK. But it is not my truth."

What's next?

The Red Devils will play against Watford and Wolves in the Premier League before hosting Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær Leisure Reading
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Solskjaer parks the bus like Mourinho - Van Gaal
RELATED STORY
Pogba: Solskjaer asked us to enjoy football again
RELATED STORY
Manchester United will bounce back, Solskjaer promises fans
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done better than Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 transfer targets for Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get the permanent job at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Pogba wants Solskjaer to get permanent Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
5 managers who got the better of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 good things that have happened to Manchester United since Jose Mourinho's sacking
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us