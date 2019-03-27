'Solskjaer parks the bus just like Jose Mourinho' - Former Manchester United boss

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal, has claimed that Ole Gunner Solskjaer parks the bus just like Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United endured an abysmal first half of the current campaign under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese boss was sacked in December due to continuous poor results, and he was also criticised for playing ultra defensive football. The fact that Mourinho did not have good relationships with senior figures in the dressing room added to his woes.

But under the tutelage of interim boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer, United have been rejuvenated, with most of their senior star players back in form. United have scored 29 goals in their last 13 matches in the Premier League since Solskjaer took charge, and as a result, United are fifth in the Premier League table, just two points below fourth placed Arsenal.

United also managed to mount a sensational comeback after losing 2-0 in the first leg to knock PSG out of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

The heart of the matter

Despite the fact that Solskjaer's style is considered as attacking football by many, Louis Van Gaal believes that is not the case.

The Dutch coach, who won the FA Cup during his tenure with United, has claimed that the only difference between Solskjaer and Mourinho is the different results.

Louis van Gaal has torn into his Manchester United successors. pic.twitter.com/CQkmLIZrKl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2019

"The coach after me [Mourinho] changed to park-the-bus tactics and played on the counter," Van Gaal told the BBC as quoted by ESPN.

"Now there is another coach who parks the bus and plays on the counter. The main difference between Mourinho and Solskjaer is that Solskjaer is winning."

"The way Manchester United are playing now is not the way Ferguson played. It is defensive, counter-attacking football. If you like it, you like it. If you think it is more exciting than my boring attacking, OK. But it is not my truth."

What's next?

The Red Devils will play against Watford and Wolves in the Premier League before hosting Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

