Solskjaer responds to Raul Jimenez rumours, Red Devils to offer Jesse Lingard for James Maddison and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 5th January 2020 

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to rule out a move for Raul Jimenez

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez after the two clubs went head-to-head in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Shortly after the Red Devils missed out on the signing of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund, the Mexico international became the next big name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford as Solskjaer continues his search for players to bolster his attacking ranks.

The 28-year-old forward has enjoyed scintillating form for Wolves since his arrival from Benfica in 2018 and has already netted 17 goals for the club this season.

When asked about United's links to Jimenez after their FA Cup encounter, Solskjaer said, "Another good player that we're being linked with. It's loads of players who are being linked with us. I thought he came on and did well today. But I can't comment on the speculation."

Red Devils willing to offer Jesse Lingard plus cash for James Maddison

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Jesse Lingard plus cash in their bid to land January transfer target James Maddison. The Leicester City midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the last few months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his search for a creative attacker.

According to The Mirror, the Manchester giants are willing to offer £45 million, together with the services of Lingard, in exchange for the 23-year-old. Lingard has started nine out of 18 Premier League games this season but is yet to find the net, while Maddison has been in scintillating form for the Foxes, having registered six goals and three assists in 20 games.

Paul Pogba will not leave in January, reiterates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated that Paul Pogba will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window, adding that he is looking forward to seeing the midfielder return to the pitch after he recovers from his ankle injury.

Speaking to the BBC (via Daily Mail), he said, "You won’t see him go in January. Speculation about players coming in and out. We are looking forward to getting Paul back on the pitch for us."

Pogba has long been linked with a departure from Old Trafford, with the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan showing heavy interest in his services. The 26-year-old has not started a game for United since September and only made two substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle United in December before picking up an injury.

