Raul Jimenez is a good player – Man Utd boss Solskjaer responds to transfer speculation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez following Saturday's FA Cup encounter.

After Erling Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund, United have been linked with Wolves forward Jimenez as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Mexico international Jimenez has scored eight Premier League goals this season and 17 across all competitions for Wolves.

Asked about Jimenez following the goalless draw away to Wolves, Solskjaer told reporters: "Another good player that we're being linked with.

"It's loads of players who are being linked with us. I thought he came on and did really well today. But I can't comment on the speculation."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was also quizzed on the rumours and he said: "It's the first-time I heard it. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] didn’t mention anything about that.

"But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [However] We are delighted to have Raul."

The future of United star Paul Pogba is also dominating headlines, with the January transfer window open.

Sidelined with an ongoing ankle problem, Pogba has been linked to former club Juventus, Inter and LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

However, Solskjaer told the BBC: "You won't see Paul [Pogba] go in January."