×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Raul Jimenez is a good player – Man Utd boss Solskjaer responds to transfer speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020 IST
RaulJimenez-cropped
Wolves star Raul Jimenez

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez following Saturday's FA Cup encounter.

After Erling Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund, United have been linked with Wolves forward Jimenez as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Mexico international Jimenez has scored eight Premier League goals this season and 17 across all competitions for Wolves.

Asked about Jimenez following the goalless draw away to Wolves, Solskjaer told reporters: "Another good player that we're being linked with.

"It's loads of players who are being linked with us. I thought he came on and did really well today. But I can't comment on the speculation."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was also quizzed on the rumours and he said: "It's the first-time I heard it. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] didn’t mention anything about that.

"But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [However] We are delighted to have Raul."

The future of United star Paul Pogba is also dominating headlines, with the January transfer window open.

Advertisement

Sidelined with an ongoing ankle problem, Pogba has been linked to former club Juventus, Inter and LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

However, Solskjaer told the BBC: "You won't see Paul [Pogba] go in January."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us