"Just to be clear, I wasn’t injured" - Chelsea star clears doubts ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final vs PSG 

Chelsea star Reece James has provided an update on his fitness ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain. The two sides will face off at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13.

James was set to play in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals against Palmeiras on July 4. However, he couldn't complete the warm-up and was removed from the squad. He started on the bench against Fluminense in the semi-final and came on in the 68th minute.

Ahead of the final, the Chelsea captain was asked about his fitness, and he answered (via The Independent):

“Just to be clear, I wasn’t injured so let’s put that to bed."

“I wasn’t feeling so good in the warm up with my history. I could have played but it was a warning so it would have been why did I not listen (if I got injured) so I decided not to take an unnecessary risk and be available. I believed and thankfully we won that game.”

James has faced numerous injury issues in recent years. He underwent a hamstring surgery in December 2023 and missed 152 days after it. He's made just 31 appearances across competitions for Chelsea in the 2024-25 season.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's preparations for FIFA Club World Cup final against PSG

The Blues are unbeaten in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and will now face PSG, who did lose one game, in the final. The Parisians have won four trophies this season - UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophee des Champions. They will be eager to add a fifth on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca asserted that they are preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup final in the same way they did the previous games. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"What worries me about Paris Saint-Germain is what worries me about any team. We are trying to help the team prepare for the match in the best way possible, by giving all the information possible to the players so they can perform on the pitch.

"I respect every team, but the way I prepare for the match on Sunday is the same way I prepared for the match against the Brazilian teams. It doesn't change much for me in the sense that I try to see where we can hurt them and I try to see where I can prevent them from hurting us. From there we prepare for the match."

The Blues defeated Fluminense 2-0 in the semi-finals to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final, while PSG hammered Real Madrid 4-0.

