Liverpool officially retire number 20 jersey in honor of Diogo Jota

Liverpool have officially retired the No. 20 jersey in honor of Diogo Jota following the tragic death of the Portuguese forward. The 28-year-old, along with his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in Spain on July 3 while heading to the club for the pre-season training.

Ad

Liverpool had initially announced their intention to immortalize the No. 20 for Diogo Jota’s contributions to the club’s 20th Premier League triumph in the 2024-25 campaign. Now the Reds have made another heart-warming decision by retiring the number worn by the late player during his time at Anfield. The gesture means the No. 20 shirt will be retired at all levels of the club, including their women’s and academy sides.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool confirmed the decision in a statement released on their website. It reads:

“After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.

“The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them.”

Ad

CEO Michael Edwards commented on the decision, saying:

“As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way. It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

Ad

“I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten. Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore – with honour, distinction and affection – the number 20. As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Diogo Jota scored nine goals and provided four assists in 37 matches across competitions last season.

Liverpool confirm Diogo Jota and his brother will receive tribute ahead of pre-season opener at Preston North End

Earlier today, Liverpool confirmed that Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva will be commemorated ahead of their first pre-season match against Preston North End. The Reds will kick off their preseason tour on Sunday, July 13.

Ad

The Premier League champions confirmed ‘a minute’s silence will be observed’ before kick-off at Deepdale in memory of their late player and his brother. The statement reads:

“The Reds will take to the pitch for a friendly at Deepdale on Sunday for the first time since the brothers tragically died in a road traffic accident in Spain. Ahead of the 3pm BST kick-off, there will be a rendition of LFC anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone and the home club will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters.

Ad

“A minute’s silence will be observed in Diogo and Andre’s memory and digital tributes will be displayed on the screen and across pitchside LEDs. Both sets of players will wear black armbands.”

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 for a reported fee of €44.7 million. In his five years at the club, he scored 65 goals and provided 26 assists in 182 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More