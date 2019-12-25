Solskjaer worried about Maguire and wants Koulibaly, Haaland close to signing for Juventus and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 25th December 2019

Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United: Group L - UEFA Europa League

Merry Christmas our dead readers and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjer must be hoping for a transfer spree this Christmas as he looks out of options as The Red Devils continue to fall behind in their bid to finish in Top 4 this season.

On that note, we look at today's best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines.

Worried Solskajer wants Koulibaly in January

SSC Napoli v Bologna FC - Serie A

Manchester United manager are worried about the out-of-form Harry Maguire and want to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly in January, reports Daily Star.

Solskajer is not convinced by Maguire's ability to transform United's shaky defensive record despite costing the club a whopping £80 million.

It is understood that Koulibaly is unsettled an Napoli following Carlo Ancelotti's unceremonious sacking and wants out of the Serie A club.

Koulibaly is expected to cost United somewhere in the region of £80-100 million and Solskjaer is pushing Ed Woodward in making a bid for the Senegalese international defender before the other European powerhouses.

Haaland is close to joining Juventus

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Erling Braut Haaland has dominated the January transfer news headlines in the same Matthijs De Ligt did last summer. De Ligt ended up signing for Juventus last summer and according to Tuttosport, Haaland is about to do the same as well.

Reports claim that Juventus are using their good relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola into convincing the striker to choose them ahead of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sports reported last night about United's £200k-per-week salary offer for Haaland but Tuttosport understands that may not be enough as Juventus are luring Haaland to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and the chance to win trophies which United cannot offer at the moment.

It is believed that Haaland's transfer saga may be settled in the coming days with January Transfer Window set to open in about a week's time.

Not Eriksen, Maddison is Solskjaer's number one target

Leicester City v Norwich City - Premier League

According to an exclusive report from Daily Star, Manchester United have made James Maddison their number one transfer target and expect to sign the England international next summer.

The report reckons United have now moved on from Christian Eriksen after it appeared that the Tottenham man is ready to snub The Red Devils second time in less than a year.

Eriksen has his heart set on Real Madrid and he is even willing to spend next six months on bench so that he could leave Spurs for free and tempt Real Madrid into making an offer.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer finally admitted last night that his squad is way behind his expectations and will need to now think about the upcoming seasons.

Ed Woodward is keen to ensure Maddison joins United in the summer and has sanctioned an £80 million budget to land the Leicester City midfield star.