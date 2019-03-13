Some insane stats which highlight Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness

In the last few years, Juventus has been known for making bargain signings. In the summer of 2018, the Turin based team broke the bank to sign arguably the greatest player in the history of the game. Massimiliano Allegri's men have been dominating the Serie A for a long time now, as they have won the league title seven times in a row.

They didn't need much help to continue their dominance in Italy but to dominate Europe they needed help. Under the management of Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus have reached two UCL finals but have fallen short both times. To get this right, they paid 112 million Euros to sign Mr. UCL. If there is someone who can change your fortunes it is the conqueror from Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo did just that as he helped Juventus in pulling off a miracle against Atletico Madrid. Juventus had a mountain to climb after losing the first leg 2-0 in Madrid but Ronaldo ensured that they hit the peak. While a newbie might be wowed by the performance of Ronaldo but if you are a regular follower you shouldn't be surprised. Here are some crazy stats which would prove that Ronaldo is indeed Mr. UCL.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of UEFA competitions. A hat-trick yesterday meant that he became the first player to score more than 125 goals in UEFA competitions.

Well, he hasn't scored all of them in the Champions League. Three of those 127 came in the Europa League. With 124 goals in the UCL, the Portuguese superstar is in the league of his own in Europe's biggest club competition.

It took him 30 matches to score for the first time in a UCL game. But once he got his first goal, the goals started following. Ronaldo has scored eight hat-tricks in UCL, a record he jointly holds with his great rival Lionel Messi.

UCL is a tough competition with knockout stages being even tougher. Ronaldo has always risen to the occasion in such matches, as he has directly contributed in 77 goals in 77 knockout matches.

The former Real Madrid superstar once said that it is easier to score against Spanish teams. Well, Atletico won't object to this statement as they have faced his wrath multiple times. Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 33 appearances against Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla is the only club who can claim to have suffered more. Ronaldo has scored an incredible 27 goals against the most successful team in the Europa League history.

The Portuguese legend has won the UCL five times in his career. Only Real Madrid legend Francisco Gento has won lifted the prestigious trophy more times. If the boy from Madeira can guide Juventus to European glory he will equal Gento's record and even his biggest critic will have to appreciate his greatness.

