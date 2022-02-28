"Someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing" - Jamie Redknapp slams 25-year-old Chelsea star's performance in Carabao Cup final

Jamie Redknapp has criticized Chelsea forward Timo Werner following his lackluster showing in the Blues' EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

Liverpool and Chelsea locked horns in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday evening. Both teams carved plenty of opportunities, but the match remained goalless even after extra time.

A penalty shootout was required to determine the winner. The two Premier League heavyweights dispatched 21 successful spot-kicks before the Blues’ substitute keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga skied his effort. The miss handed the Reds their first EFL Cup in a decade.

Thomas Tuchel tried to break the deadlock by bringing on both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in the second half. The duo were unable to force the opener, but it was Werner who was clearly struggling. The German often looked out of ideas on the pitch and did nothing worth noting except to set up Kai Havertz’s disallowed goal.

Speaking during extra time on Sky Sports (via Mirror), Redknapp claimed that Werner didn’t know what he was doing. However, he was quick to add that the former RB Leipzig man has a "chaos facotor".

Redknapp said:

“Chelsea have ended up with Werner on the pitch. I look at him, someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing, but he has that chaos factor.”

Werner had zero shots and played only one key pass against Liverpool. The 25-year-old has featured in 23 games in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, registering only six goals and two assists.

Mason Mount endured one of his worst outings in Chelsea's colors on Sunday

Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount squandered three gilt-edged chances on Sunday.

The first fell to him just before half-time when Kai Havertz played the Englishman through on goal with a clever pass. But Mount somehow failed to hit the target from close range.

Four minutes into the second half, Mount got another opportunity to draw first blood for the home side, but the post stood in his way.

His final big chance on the night came a couple of minutes before the hour mark. The 23-year-old did well to get on the end of a swift counter-attack but directed his effort straight at Liverpool keeper Caoimhim Kelleher.

Had it not been for his uncharacteristically wayward finishing, the west Londoners could have stood at the winners' podium at Wembley.

Mount has taken part in 35 games this season across competitions, registering seven goals and eight assists.

