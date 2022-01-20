“Someone of that Ilk” – Steve Sidwell urges West Ham to sign ‘young and hungry’ Chelsea player

West Ham United have been urged to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea by Steve Sidwell. The Englishman believes Broja will be the ideal player to replace Michael Antonio at the London stadium.

Broja has been doing well for Southampton this season and the Saints are looking to sign him permanently. They have expressed an interest in keeping the striker beyond this season but Chelsea are not looking to sell the striker just yet.

Speaking on BT Sport, Sidwell revealed West Ham should be looking to lure Broja to the London stadium. He claims the striker is hungry to deliver but would not have an issue playing second fiddle to Antonio for the time being. When discussing who Chelsea should sign, Sidwell said:

"I like [Armando] Broja. Someone young, hungry - I think he'll be there. [He'll] learn quickly, learn his ropes as well. He wouldn't mind playing a second part to Antonio and getting his chance. Someone of that ilk, young and hungry."

Do West Ham United need Chelsea starlet Armando Broja?

West Ham are looking to sign a striker and they have been on the hunt for a long time. Their striker, Michail Antonio himself, confirmed the need for another forward following the sale of Seb Haller. He told BBC's Footballer's Football Podcast:

"One thing that we definitely need is a striker, and the crazy thing is I'm the striker, so somebody is going to come in and try to take my spot. But I like a challenge, I like having someone there pushing me. Even if they take my spot, I believe I can get it back. It gives me that hunger and that drive. It makes me play better because I need to play well to stay in the team."

CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ @CFCBlues_com



18-year-old Armando Broja on making his debut for Chelsea



🗣"Since i was a young kid I've been dreaming about this"18-year-old Armando Broja on making his debut for Chelsea #CFC 🗣"Since i was a young kid I've been dreaming about this"18-year-old Armando Broja on making his debut for Chelsea #CFC https://t.co/hbjB9O3SeN

David Moyes has also revealed the club are in the market for a striker and wanted to get one last summer. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"We would have liked to have brought in someone who could directly replace Mich [Antonio] during the window. Someone who could possibly help him out but we just could not find anyone."

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar