"Sometimes you have to do more" - Liverpool star Alisson opens up on missing out on the Premier League title

Liverpool star Alisson lamented his side's inability to win the Premier League, despite gaining 92 points this season, but insisted that standards at Anfield are high.

The Reds overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield on the final day of their top-flight campaign (May 22) but it wasn't enough to win them a second title in the competition.

Manchester City produced a remarkable turnaround in the second half of their clash with Aston Villa to win 3-2 and retain their crown.

It was a bittersweet end to Liverpool's fantastic run but Alisson affirmed they must be proud for doing their best.

He told Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail):

"With 92 points you’d be champions in pretty much all the leagues in the world, but here you aren’t. Sometimes you have to do more."

"We’re not going to be negative and look at games where we dropped points. Every game in the Premier League is a fight, the standard is so high."

Liverpool's tally of 92 points would've been enough to win them the league in 25 of the Premier League's 30 seasons, but not this one.

They were also famously beaten to the title by City three years ago, despite accruing a staggering 97 points, just one less than the champions.

Football Daily @footballdaily



After pushing Man City to the final whistle, Liverpool finish 2nd in the league LIVERPOOL WIN 3-1 AGAINST WOLVESAfter pushing Man City to the final whistle, Liverpool finish 2nd in the league LIVERPOOL WIN 3-1 AGAINST WOLVESAfter pushing Man City to the final whistle, Liverpool finish 2nd in the league 👏 https://t.co/3VNkgCTrOo

Despite their latest heartbreak, Alisson believes the club must hold their heads high while extending congratulatory wishes to Pep Guardiola's side.

He further added:

"We got the win and the points, but it wasn’t enough. We’re frustrated because we worked really hard to get the title, but we have to be really proud. Congratulations to Manchester City."

Liverpool look forward to the Champions League final

As disappointing as it was to lose another Premier League title by a point, Liverpool can salvage pride by lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy this week.

The Reds will face Real Madrid at Saint-Denis in Paris on May 28, gunning for revenge for their 2018 loss to the Spanish giants in Kiev.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 💪 https://t.co/42IvgAu75H

Alisson insisted that the club will turn their attention towards the European cup after wrapping up their domestic campaign.

"Today we’ll forget that we’re in the Champions League final because it’s frustrating, but from tomorrow we’ll start to think about the final and go on."

With the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup already in the bag this season, Liverpool could seal a 'cup treble' with Champions League glory.

Edited by Parimal