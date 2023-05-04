"Sometimes people forget what’s the real life" - Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to Arsenal fan's sympathetic Instagram post

Struggling Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang emotionally reacted to an Arsenal fan's Instagram post yesterday (May 3). This came after the latter admitted he felt sorry for the former Gunner due to all the negativity he has faced over the past year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 for a fee of £56 million. He instantly became a fan favorite, scoring 10 goals in his first 14 appearances at the club. He went on to win the Golden Boot in his first full season with the Gunners, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with 22 goals.

Despite winning the FA Cup and Community Shield under Mikel Arteta, Aubameyang fell out with the former due to disciplinary reasons. He was stripped of his captaincy during the 2021-22 season and was signed by Barcelona in February. He scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal.

He had a decent tenure for the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances. However, in August 2022, he was the victim of a robbery in his house in Barcelona and even suffered a broken jaw.

One month later Aubameyang returned to the Premier League, joining Chelsea. However, he struggled to make an impact under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, with the latter excluding him from the Champions League squad. He has only scored three goals in 21 appearances.

He was given a rare start by Frank Lampard against Arsenal on May 2, however, he struggled to make any impact and was subbed off at half-time.

Chelsea went on to lose 3-1 with the Arsenal fans booing Aubameyang off the pitch. One fan posted on Instagram expressing his sympathy him:

“Honestly feel so bad for him. Always positive, almost lost his mother, caught malaria, toxic end at Arsenal, went to Barca and got his house robbed, now gone to Chelsea and not playing at all. Was made fun of at Stamford Bridge by our players and now booed by fans that he loved.”

Aubameyang replied:

“You know sometimes people forget what’s the real life and forget about how you can’t control what’s happened.”

Chelsea will next face Bournemouth away on May 6.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba after win against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gunners center-back Gabriel Magalhaes may not be available to face Newcastle on May 7 after he received a knock during the win against Chelsea. He also added that he was unsure if William Saliba would be available either.

Arsenal returned to winning ways against the Blues by a margin of 3-1. However, a huge concern for Arteta was Gabriel being forced off due to injury in the 85th minute. Moreover, Saliba hasn't featured for the Gunners since suffering a back injury in March.

Following the win against Chelsea, Arteta gave an update on the duo (via football.london):

"He [Gabriel] tried for 10 to 15 minutes and he couldn't carry on - a big concern."

When asked about William Saliba, he replied:

"I don't know."

If Gabriel and Saliba were both to miss the clash against the Magpies, Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior would be expected to deputize in their places.

