“Son of a bi***” - Video emerges of Mbappe being subjected to vile abuse from Real Madrid fans

A section of Real Madrid supporters hurled abuse at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe during Los Blancos’ Champions League-winning celebrations on Sunday (May 29). A few Madridistas, still angry at the French star, chanted “Mbappe on of a bi***” during Marcelo’s speech, prompting the Brazilian to pause briefly.

Thanks to Thibaut Courtois’ world-class goalkeeping and Vinicius Junior’s clinical finishing, Madrid secured a 0-1 win over Liverpool in Saturday’s (May 28) Champions League final. The win in Paris took Real Madrid’s Champions League tally to 14, with five of the 14 titles coming in the last eight years. On Sunday (May 29), Real Madrid celebrated the win with their fans in the Spanish capital.

As per tradition, Los Merengues hopped on their party bus and headed for Cibeles, where captain Marcelo wrapped Madrid’s flag around Greek goddess Cybele’s neck. Before the ceremony, Marcelo gave a short speech, during which he was interrupted by a section of Madridistas, who directed an abusive chant towards Mbappe. The clip can be seen below (via Get French Football News):

“Kylian Mbappé, son of a b***h.” ( @videosdetrunks) Real Madrid fans too preoccupied with Kylian Mbappé during their Champions’ League title celebrations:“Kylian Mbappé, son of a b***h.” ( Real Madrid fans too preoccupied with Kylian Mbappé during their Champions’ League title celebrations:“Kylian Mbappé, son of a b***h.” (🎥@videosdetrunks) https://t.co/ZYrZDAbh5r

Madridistas’ anger stems from Mbappe’s recent renewal with PSG. Despite agreeing personal terms (via Fabrizio Romano), the 23-year-old rejected Real Madrid in the end, signing a three-year extension with PSG.

Mbappe keeps door open for Real Madrid move in the future

Kylian Mbappe received a grand welcome during Los Blancos’s Champions League clash with PSG in the Round-of-16 stage in March. Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu expected him to arrive in the summer and showered him with love. Now that the 2018 World Cup winner has signed an extension, the same adoration has turned into hatred.

“I understand honour and privilege to be wanted by an institution such as Real Madrid”, he added. Kylian Mbappé: “I’ll be Real Madrid’s first supporter for UCL final in Paris, my house. I’d like to thank Real and Florentino Perez. I understand their disappointment”.“I understand honour and privilege to be wanted by an institution such as Real Madrid”, he added. Kylian Mbappé: “I’ll be Real Madrid’s first supporter for UCL final in Paris, my house. I’d like to thank Real and Florentino Perez. I understand their disappointment”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé“I understand honour and privilege to be wanted by an institution such as Real Madrid”, he added. https://t.co/tjTPJkVoe6

Mbappe, however, does not see the extension as the end of his Madrid dream. In a recent interview with the BBC (via Fabrizio Romano), he revealed:

“Real Madrid dream over? Never over, never over… you can never know what happens in the future. I’m focused on the present and I wanted to continue at PSG.”

If the Frenchman manages to maintain his form and fitness, we expect him to be linked with Los Blancos sooner rather than later. However, we are not sure whether or not Madrid will entertain the Parisian star next time. Unless something drastic happens in the coming years, we do not see the Whites falling head over heels for the forward at the risk of angering their own fans.

