SOU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Premier League match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the SOU vs ARS football match.

Southampton will be hosting Arsenal at the St. Mary's stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal faces a crucial battle against Southampton away from home

Arsenal will travel to Southampton later this week to take on an in-form side that is riding high on confidence after a 3-0 win against Norwich.

The Gunners themselves have had a terrible start to the season. Arsenal's squad is ravaged by injuries at the moment and Mikel Arteta will be forced to rely on the inexperienced players in his squad to take the side across the finish line against Southampton.

Arsenal commenced the restarted EPL season with a devastating 3-0 loss against Manchester City. A shocking performance from Brazilian defender David Luiz condemned the Gunners to a brutal defeat at the Etihad stadium. Luiz is unlikely to feature in defence against Southampton.

Brighton rubbed salt into Arsenal's wounds by scoring two late goals last week. Arsenal currently sits in the 10th place on the EPL table and the Gunners will need to pull their socks up to remain in contention for European football next season.

SOU vs ARS Squads

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn; Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Yan Valery, Kevin Danso, Kyle-Walker Peters; Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oriol Romeu, Sofiane Boufal, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, William Smallbone; Michael Obafemi, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Nathan Tella

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Zechariah Medley, Sead Kolasinac; Dani Ceballos, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Mesut Ozil, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joseph Willock, Reiss Nelson; Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

SOU vs ARS Playing XI

Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Yan Valery; Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Michael Obafemi, Danny Ings

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney; Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Match Details

Match: Southampton vs Arsenal

Date: June 25th, 2020 at 10.30 PM IST

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

SOU vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

SOU vs ARS Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emiliano Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Ryan Bertrand, Kieran Tierney; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, James Ward-Prowse, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Captain - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Vice-captain - Nicolas Pepe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emiliano Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Ryan Bertrand, Kieran Tierney; Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Captain - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Vice-captain - Nicolas Pepe

