Sourav Ganguly hopes 'favourite club' Manchester United gets back to its glory days

BCCI president and legendary Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly picked Manchester United as his favourite football club and said that he hoped the Red Devils rediscover their glory days under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking to Anant Tyagi in an Instagram live chat on the Indian Super League's official handle, Ganguly said:

"My favourite club is Manchester United. They are not at their best at the moment, but this can happen in sport. I thought they will recover under Solskjaer last year, but this year has been different."

"Hopefully, they will recover and hopefully, under Solskjaer, they will get back to where they used to be. Everyone thinks about what Alex Ferguson achieved, but people like Alex Ferguson don't come along easily, he is once a generation type of coach," said Ganguly.

The Prince of Kolkata, as he is fondly known, is one of the directors of ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan. This year's ISL will kick off in Goa on November 20th with ATK Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters FC.

On the other hand, Premier League club football will return after the international break with Manchester United sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Sourav Ganguly: Hopefully United will recover and hopefully under Solskjaer, they will get where they used to be. Everyone thinks about what Sir Alex Ferguson achieved, but people like Ferguson don't come along easily. @SGanguly99 #ISL @ManUtd @IndSuperLeague — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) November 19, 2020

Manchester United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

Sir Alex Ferguson

Advertisement

Arguably the greatest manager ever to grace the game, Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986-2013. At his time at the club, the manager won an incredible 38 trophies, which included 13 Premier League titles and 2 Champions League titles.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, Manchester United have failed to even mount a serious title challenge in the Premier League. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all failed to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

Under Solskjaer, Manchester United have shown signs of improvement, but their performances remain worryingly erratic. Inconsistent performances and poor results have seen Solskjaer's job come under scrutiny with Mauricio Pochettino heavily linked to the job.

Advertisement

Manchester United return to action after the international break in a clash against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. A positive result is imperative for Solskajer and his men as they seek to keep within touching distance of the top sides.

While Bruno Fernandes has been in top form for the Red Devils, other stars like Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, and Marcus Rashford will need to support him if Manchester United are to have a good 2020-21 season.