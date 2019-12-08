South Asian Games 2019 Football: Indian women's football team to take on Nepal in Gold medal match

Indian Women's Football team will be aiming for a hat-trick of Gold medals at the South Asian Games

Sporting action at the 13th edition of the South Asian Games continued, with India dominating proceedings.

The Indian contingent has won a total of 214 medals after Day 7, with 110 Gold medals, 69 Silver medals and 35 Bronze medals in their tally.

The Indian women's football team also continued their dominance, winning all the three league matches against Nepal, Bangladesh and Maldives. They have not conceded a single goal so far in the tournament and lead the scoring charts with a total of 12 goals.

Indian forward Bala Devi is the top scorer with a total of four goals and is the only player to have found the back of the net at least once in each of the league matches. Dangmei Grace, Ratanbala Devi and Sandhiya Ranganathan have managed two goals apiece in the tournament thus far.

The Indian team will take on Nepal in the Gold medal match on 9th December 2019. In the league match between these two sides, Bala Devi scored the only goal in the 18th minute, helping her side eke out a 1-0 win.

Maymol Rocky's team will fancy their chances of doing the double over Nepal and securing the Gold medal for the third time running at the South Asian Games.

Football Schedule at the South Asian Games 2019

December 9, 2019

2:00 PM - India vs Nepal (Gold Medal Match)

December 10, 2019

5:00 PM - Bhutan vs Nepal (Gold Medal Match)