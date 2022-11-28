South Korea 2-3 Ghana: 5 hits and flops ft. Mohammed Kudus, Son Heung-min | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana registered their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup thanks to a hard-fought defeat of South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Monday (November 28).

Otto Addo's team broke the deadlock before Paulo Bento's men came from two goals down to draw level. However, the Black Stars found the back of the net for a third time to break Korean hearts and pick up all three points.

The African side took the lead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu reacted first to a pinball in the box following Jordan Ayew's free-kick. He smashed the ball into the net from close range. A lengthy VAR check against Andre Ayew for a potential handball took place before the goal was allowed to stand.

They added another 10 minutes later when Ayem whipped in another fantastic cross for Mohammed Kudus. The Ajax man ran unmarked into the box to head home.

The Asian side fought back in the second half and scored their first goal in the 58th minute. Substitute Lee Kang-in stole the ball from Tariq Lamptey and crossed for Cho Gue-sung to head in.

The striker added another goal to his tally three minutes later when he outjumped Gideon Mensah to head home Kim Jin-Su's cross from the byline.

It was Ghana who had the last laugh, however, as Kudus added scored his second goal of the night to put his team in the lead 3-2. They then protected the scoreline even after immense pressure from the South Korean attack.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea:

#1. Hit: Kim Jin-su | South Korea

Tariq Lamptey tries to block Kim Jin-su's shot.

Kim Jin-su was an energetic presence on the left flank. He powered up and down the flank and saw his cross from deep being headed home for South Korea's second goal of the night.

He made three tackles, two clearances and one interception. He also put in eight crosses, won all four of his aerial duels and made four key passes.

#2. Hit: Mohammed Kudus | Ghana

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring against South Korea.

Mohammed Kudus was instrumental in Ghana's win against South Korea. He registered yet another impressive goal-scoring display with his two brilliant goals. In doing so, he became the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single World Cup match.

The Ajax midfielder was by far Ghana’s brightest spark and will play a big role in their fortunes if they progress to the knockout stages.

#3. Flop: Son Heung-min | South Korea

Son Heung-min failed to inspire his team against Ghana.

Son Heung-min, arguably South Korea's best player, had multiple players marking him throughout the contest. The skipper took a free role in the second half and managed to find some space on the pitch, but couldn't make the most of it.

As always, however, he showed a tremendous work ethic and tried his best to create a few chances. Crosses going astray and being sloppy in possession were uncharacteristic of what we've come to expect of him.

#4. Hit: Jordan Ayew | South Korea

Jordan Ayew is tackled by Wooyeong Jeong.

Jordan Ayew did not make goalkeeper Kim Seung Gyu work but created several chances for his teammates to try and convert. He was excellent with his movement and with his delivery, creating Mohammed Salisu's goal with a lovely free-kick. Another fantastic cross saw Kudus convert with a simple header.

He created the most chances by a Black Stars player (2) and also won the most tackles in the game (3).

#5. Hit: Cho Gue-sung | South Korea

Cho Gue-sung celebrates after scoring against Ghana.

Cho Gue-sung was instrumental in South Korea having a fighting chance in the game until the final minute. The African side struggled to deal with him as he scored two goals to pull his team back into the game.

In the process, the 24-year-old became the first South Korean player to score two goals in a single World Cup match.

