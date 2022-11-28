South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Player ratings as Black Stars weather late storm to sink Taegeuk Warriors in 5-goal thriller | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana overcame a spirited South Korea side 3-2 in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (November 28).

Mohammed Salisu put the Black Stars in front after 24 minutes by converting from close range after Jordan Ayew had whipped in a dangerous cross inside the box. Mohammed Kudus doubled their advantage ten minutes later with a glancing header off Ayew's spectacular cross.

Korea were under pressure to step up after the break, and Cho Gue-sung struck twice in quick succession to bring them level just past the hour mark. The striker netted two impeccable headers from close range, one in the 58th minute and another in the 61st, to wipe out Ghana's lead.

However, their celebrations were short-lived, as Kudus restored their African rival's lead just seven minutes later to turn the screw once more.

The Taegeuk Warriors, who drew goalless with Uruguay in their opening game, upped the ante on Ghana by launching wave after wave of attack in the closing moments, but an equaliser didn't materialise. To add insult to injury, manager Paulo Bento was also sent off for remonstrating after the referee blew the final whistle before Korea could take a corner.

The result leaves Korea at the bottom of the group with just a point, while Ghana climb up to second with three. They face Portugal and Uruguay respectively in their final group games.

On that note, here're the player ratings for both Korea and Ghana.

South Korea

Kim Seung-gyu - 5/10

The South Korean custodian faced three shots on target but failed to save any. He did not claim a single high ball or made a punch either.

Kim Moon-hwan - 6/10

He very nearly put the ball into his own net in the 55th minute when trying to clear the ball away from Jordan Ayew.

Kim Min-jae - 7/10

Min-jae was strong in the air and read the game well, making four clearances and keeping the ball moving.

Kim Young-gwon - 6.5/10

He went into the books late on for a tactical foul.

Kim Jin-su - 7.5/10

His cross from deep was superbly headed in by Gue-sung for South Korea's second of the evening.

Jung Woo-young - 6/10

He was booked in the 73rd minute for a professional foul on Kudus.

Hwang In-beom - 6.5/10

He struggled to cope with Ghana's pace and momentum while getting dispossessed 16 times.

Kwon Chang-hoon - 5.5/10

There was nothing much to see from the 28-year-old midfielder.

Jeong Woo-yeong - 5/10

His contributions in the first half were minimal, so he was hooked off at the break.

Son Heung-min - 7/10

The Tottenham Hotspur talisman showed tremendous work ethic and created a few chances. His crosses, though, weren't always accurate, and he was sloppy in possession too.

Cho Gue-sung - 8.5/10

He scored two wonderful headers to bring South Korea back into the game and give their fans something to celebrate for a while.

South Korea Substitutes

Na Sang-ho - 5.5/10

He was brought on at the start of the second half but didn't make much of an impact.

Lee Kang-in (57' for Kwon) - 7/10

Lee sent in a great cross for Gue-sung's first goal to claim an assist.

Hwang Ui-jo (79' for Jung) - 4/10

He barely got a whiff of the ball.

Ghana Player Ratings

Lawrence Ati-Zigi - 8/10

The Ghana custodian was beaten twice from close range in the second half but made a series of key saves late on when South Korea threw the kitchen sink.

Tariq Lamptey - 7/10

The Brighton & Hove Albion man showed flashes of brilliance at both ends of the pitch.

Daniel Amartey - 7/10

He completed all his passes and long balls but looked hesitant at times when the Taegeuk Warriors were on the attack.

Mohamed Salisu - 7.5/10

The 23-year-old got the Black Stars under way with a powerful finish from inside the box off a free-kick.

Gideon Mensah - 7/10

Mensah ran a taut ship at the back and kept his composure in the dying moments when South Korea upped the ante.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Dominant in the air, Partey fought valiantly to regain possession and displayed his incredible passing range.

Salis Abdul Samed - 6.5/10

It was going well for him till the final ten minutes or so when South Korea launched a barrage of attacks, and Samed struggled to cope with the pressure.

Mohammed Kudus - 9/10

The Ajax midfielder scored two brilliant goals to play a key role in the win.

Andre Ayew - 5/10

The 32-year-old was thoroughly eclipsed by his more dynamic younger brother.

Jordan Ayew - 8/10

He set up Salisu's opener by sending in a lovely free-kick before assisting Kudus with another dangerous cross.

Inaki Williams - 7/10

The Athletic Bilbao man inadvertently bagged the assist for Kudus' second goal by deflecting the ball into his path while attempting a shot of his own.

Ghana Substitutes

Denis Odoi (78' for Lamptey) - 7/10

He blocked two shots.

Alexander Djiku (83' for Kudus) - 7/10

He sought to keep South Korea from getting a late equaliser, making five clearances.

Abdul Baba Rahman (88' for Mensah) - 6/10

The former Chelsea man helped out defensively in the closing stages.

