South Korea vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Brazil will take on South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly.

South Korea are gradually growing into a force to be reckoned with on the international circuit. They have qualified for a 10th successive FIFA World Cup after finishing second behind Iran in Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers.

They will now play four international friendlies, three of which will come against South American sides, namely Brazil, Chile and Paraguay. They will also wind up this leg of friendlies against Egypt on June 13.

South Korea have been drawn against Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay in Group H for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will face Uruguay in their first game of the competition.

Brazil were thoroughly dominant in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. They remained unbeaten in the qualification campaign, picking up 14 wins in 17 matches and finishing at the top of the table.

The Selecao have been in scintillating form of late, beating each of Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia by a 4-0 scoreline. Brazil will be playing a friendly for the first time since November 2019.

South Korea vs Brazil Head-to-Head

South Korea and Brazil have faced each other six times till date. Brazil have won five games and one match has ended as a draw.

South Korea form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Brazil form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

South Korea vs Brazil Team News

South Korea

Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min will captain South Korea. They have quite a few familiar names in their squad like Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang Ui-jo.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brazil

Real Madrid and Liverpool players who played in the Champions League final last Saturday. Players like Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes are all doubts for this one.

But the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus are all tipped to start.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes

Suspensions: None

South Korea vs Brazil Predicted Lineups

South Korea Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Tae-hwan, Yong, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Kwon Chang-hoon, Hwang Hee-chan, Jung Woo-young, Sang-ho, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes; Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar Jr.; Richarlison

South Korea vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have plenty of match-winners in their team to be able to get a win here. But South Korea won't be pushovers and they've been in pretty good form as well. This should be a tightly contested affair with the Selecao coming away with a narrow win.

Prediction: South Korea 0-2 Brazil

