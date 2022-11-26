South Korea vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2022

South Korea will square off against Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H fixture on Monday at the Education City Stadium.

South Korea played out a goalless draw against Uruguay in their campaign opener on Thursday. South Korea failed to record a single shot on target while Uruguay had only one shot on target to their name.

Ghana played out a close game against Portugal on Thursday, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for them. The first half ended goalless but Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a 65th-minute penalty.

Andre Ayew equalized eight minutes later but Portugal scored twice in quick succession to take a decisive lead. Osman Bukari reduced the deficit to one goal in the 89th minute but Ghana were unable to find the equalizing goal.

Ghana were the first African team to score in the competition and will be looking to continue that goalscoring form in this match. After Australia's 1-0 win over Tunisia on Saturday, South Korea remain the only Asian team without a win in the competition.

South Korea vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns nine times across all competitions, with five of these meetings being friendlies. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with four wins for each team while one game has ended in a draw.

Ghana have been the better side in their recent encounters against Taegeuk Warriors, picking up three wins in their last four games.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring in seven of these nine games.

South Korea have failed to win nine of their last 10 matches in the FIFA World Cup while Ghana are winless in their last eight games in the competition.

Ghana have conceded at least two goals in their last four matches in the FIFA World Cup, thus these games have produced over 2.5 goals.

South Korea vs Ghana Prediction

South Korea failed to score in their opening game of 2018 as well but scored in the next two games, so they will not be bogged down by their goalless draw against Uruguay.

They will need to secure a win in this match, as a draw or defeat here will put them in a do-or-die situation against Portugal in their final group-stage game on Friday.

The Black Stars have scored in their last six games at the FIFA World Cup and will not go down without a fight. It should be noted that they are winless in five of these games. Ayew has scored in three of Ghana's last four games and will be a key player for them.

Asian teams have done well in the competition recently, but Korea have failed to score in three of their last five games at the World Cup and might fall short of securing a win against a well-balanced Ghana. We expect the Black Stars to emerge victorious.

Prediction: South Korea 1-2 Ghana

South Korea vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ghana

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Ghana to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Andre Ayew to score or assist anytime - Yes

Tip 6: Son Heung-min to score or assist anytime - Yes

Get France vs Denmark live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 97 votes