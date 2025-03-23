South Korea vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

South Korea will face Jordan at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Tuesday in another game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had disappointing results in successive games but remain well on course for an 11th consecutive World Cup appearance.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Oman in their last match, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a left-footed strike from Wolverhampton Wanderers man Hee-Chan Hwang before their opponents leveled the scores in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Jordan, meanwhile, have performed brightly in their qualification campaign so far as they continue their push for a debut World Cup appearance next year. They picked up a 3-1 home win over Palestine in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet to hand the Chivalrous Ones a third consecutive win over the Palestinians.

The visitors now sit second in Group B with 12 points from seven matches. They are just three points behind their midweek opponents in first place and could potentially go top with a statement win on Tuesday.

South Korea vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. South Korea have won half of those games while Jordan have won just once, with their other three matchups ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture last October which the Taegeuk Warriors won 2-0.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

South Korea are the highest-scoring side in Group B with a goal tally of 13.

Jordan were ranked 64th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 41 places behind their midweek opponents.

South Korea vs Jordan Prediction

The Taegeuk Warriors are on a run of back-to-back draws although they remain undefeated in their last 11 outings. They are by far the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash but will need to avoid complacency to pick up all three points.

The Chivalrous Ones are unbeaten in their last six games, picking up two wins and four draws in that period. They are, however, winless in their last three away outings and could lose here.

Prediction: South Korea 2-0 Jordan

South Korea vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

