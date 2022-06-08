South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

South Korea are set to play Paraguay at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Friday for an international friendly fixture.
South Korea come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over ten-man Chile in their most recent game. Goals from Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min sealed the deal for Paulo Bento's South Korea. Chile had Everton left-back Alex Ibacache sent off in the second-half.
Paraguay, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Hajime Moriyasu's Japan recently. Goals from Bochum forward Takuma Asano, Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada, Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma and Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka secured the win for Japan. Olimpia attacker Derlis Gonzalez scored the goal for Paraguay.
South Korea vs Paraguay Head-to-Head
In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. South Korea have won tree games, lost two and drawn two.
South Korea form guide: W-L-L-W-W
Paraguay form guide: L-L-W-L-L
South Korea vs Paraguay Team News
South Korea
South Korea have included Kashiwa Reysol goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors left-back Kim Jin-su, Ulsan Hyundai centre-back Kim Young-gwon, Freiburg attacker Jeong Woo-yeong and Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo in the squad. The star, of course, is Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.
Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Hwang Hee-chan is unavailable. There could be potential debuts for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, Daejeon Hana Citizen centre-back Cho Yu-min and Suwon left-back Park Min-gyu.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Paraguay
Meanwhile, Paraguay have named Palmeiras centre-back Gustavo Gomez, Dynamo Moscow centre-back Fabian Balbuena, Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron, America midfielder Richard Sanchez and Cruz Arul attacker Angel Romero.
There could be potential debuts for Godoy Cruz goalkeeper Juan Espinola and Coritiba midfielder Matias Galarza. Atletico Mineiro centre-back Junior Alonso is not available.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
South Korea vs Paraguay Predicted XI
South Korea Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Jung Seung-hyun, Kwon Kyung-won, Park Min-gyu, Um Won-sang, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min
Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Santiago Rojas, Alan Benitez, David Martinez, Omar Alderete, Santiago Arzamendia, Richard Sanchez, Andres Cubas, Oscar Romero, Derlis Gonzalez, Miguel Almiron, Gabriel Avalos
South Korea vs Paraguay Prediction
South Korea have exciting players in their squad, but Son Heung-min is their superstar. The likes of Jeong Woo-yeong and Hwang Ui-jo are capable of causing problems too.
Paraguay, on the other hand, will rely on the performance of Miguel Almiron, who has endured a quiet season in the Premier League.
South Korea to win.
Prediction: South Korea 1-0 Paraguay