South Korea vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2022

South Korea will square off against Portugal in their final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Portugal have qualified for the knockout stage, thanks to wins in their first two group-stage games. In their campaign opener, they secured a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana but sailed through comfortably against Uruguay in their previous outing.

Bruno Fernandes continued his fine form for the national team as he bagged a second-half brace. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal but it was awarded to his Manchester United teammate.

South Korea kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Uruguay but suffered heartbreak against Ghana last time around as they fell to a 3-2 defeat. Cho Gue-sung bagged a second-half brace to equalize for his team, but Mohammed Kudus scored the winning goal in the 68th minute.

Korea are still in contention to qualify for the next round but need to win by a margin of two goals and will also need the game between Ghana and Uruguay to end in a draw.

South Korea vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting coming in the group stage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. South Korea, who co-hosted the tournament alongside Japan, recorded a 1-0 win in that game.

South Korea are winless 10 of their last 11 matches in the World Cup while Portugal have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games at the competition.

Portugal have the joint-fourth-best attacking record in the competition, scoring five goals in two games, while Korea have just a couple of goals to their name.

Just two of South Korea's last six games in the World Cup have seen over 2.5 goals while Portugal have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last nine games in the World Cup.

South Korea vs Portugal Prediction

Taegeuk Warriors performed well against Ghana and are expected to put in a solid display against Portugal in their final group-stage game. This is a must-win game for them and they will hope that their captain and talisman Son Hueng Min has returned to full fitness to make a difference on the pitch.

Head coach Fernando Santos is expected to make some changes to the starting XI in this match and might bench Cristiano Ronaldo. Nonetheless, they have enough quality in the squad to see off Korea's challenge.

While Korea will not go down without a fight, we expect Portugal to come out on top.

Prediction: South Korea 1-2 Portugal

South Korea vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Portugal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist anytime - Yes

