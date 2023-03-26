South Korea vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2023 

South Korea will host Uruguay at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side faced Colombia in a friendly game on Friday and played out a 2-2 draw. A brace from team captain Heung-min Son saw the Taegeuk Warriors head into the break with a two-goal lead before their opponents scored a quickfire double early after the restart to ensure the game ended level.

Uruguay were also in action in Asia on Thursday, facing Japan at the Japan National Stadium in a game that ended 1-1. Real Madrid's Federico Valverde gave La Celeste the lead with his first international goal in almost a year before the Samurai Blue drew level 15 minutes from time.

The visitors endured a difficult World Cup campaign last year, prompting the resignation of head coach Diego Alonso after a group-stage exit. Marcelo Broli has been named interim boss and will look to lead La Celeste to victory this week.

South Korea vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 10th meeting between South Korea and Uruguay. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won six times.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture after losing their previous six on the bounce.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in all but one of their nine games in this fixture.

South Korea are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

La Celeste were ranked 16th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit nine places above their midweek opponents.

South Korea vs Uruguay Prediction

South Korea are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five matches. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven home games and will head into the midweek clash with confidence.

Uruguay have won just one of their last four matches after winning seven of their previous nine. They have had mixed results on the road of late and may have to settle for a draw here.

Prediction: South Korea 1-1 Uruguay

South Korea vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

