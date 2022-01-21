South Korea vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

South Korea face Vietnam on Matchday one in a Group C fixture of the AFC Women's Asian Cup at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Japan and Myanmar are the other two teams in the group.

South Korea qualified for the continental tournament by finishing top of Group E in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. They beat Uzbekistan and Mongolia to make their way to India.

Vietnam finished top of Group B to qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, beating Maldives and Tajikistan by big margins. This will be Vietnam's ninth appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, while South Korea will be making their thirteenth appearance in the tournament.

South Korea vs Vietnam AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head-to-Head

South Korea and VIetnam have played each other on seven occasions in the past with every game going South Korea's way. The most recent meeting between the two teams ended in a 3-0 win for South Korea in the FIFA Women's World Cup Asian Qualifiers back in 2020 with Jang Sel-Gi, Choo Hyo-Joo and Ji So-Yun scoring the goals.

Matches played: 7

South Korea wins: 7

Vietnam wins: 0

Draws: 0

South Korea form: W-D-L-W-L (Latest on the right)

Vietnam form: L-L-L-W-W (Latest on the right)

South Korea vs Vietnam AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

South Korea vs Vietnam AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction Predicted Line-ups

South Korea: Kim Jung-mi (GK), Kim Hye-ri, Lim Seon-joo, Jang Selgi, Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Min-a, Cho So-hyun, Ji So-Yun, Moon Mi-ra, Son Hwa-yeon, Choe Yu-ri, Son Hwa-yeon

Vietnam: Trần Thị Kim Thanh (GK), Chương Thị Kiều, Hoàng Thị Loan, Hồ Thị Quỳnh, Lương Thị Thu Thương, Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung, Dương Thị Vân, Trần Thị Phương Thảo, Thái Thị Thảo, Huỳnh Như, Phạm Hải Yến

Read more on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 here.

This will be Vietnam's ninth appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup

South Korea vs Vietnam AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

South Korea possess better quality in their arsenal and are highly likely to start their AFC Women's Asian Cup with a win. Vietnam are one of the most improved sides in the continent, and will pose a tough challenge to South Korea but are unlikely to win.

Prediction: South Korea 3-2 Vietnam

