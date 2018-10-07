×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Southampton 0 - 3 Chelsea : 3 talking points about the game | Premier League 2018/19

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
789   //    07 Oct 2018, 21:27 IST

Sout
Chelsea came into the game with a chance to go top of the pile.

A win for the Blues would have taken them top of the league temporarily while for the Mark Hughes's men, it was a matter of improving their home form. The Saints had won only one of their last 14 games at St Mary's stadium.

Chelsea started the game on the front foot putting constant pressure on the Southampton box. The Saints had a hard time to get hold of the ball in the initial stages. Eden Hazard's effort blocked from close-range. Amidst all these, Danny Ings missed a sitter from three yards for Southampton much to the dismay of Mark Hughes.

But the inevitable happened when the ball fell to Eden Hazard who made no mistake to put the ball back of the net and score his seventh goal of the season. After the goal, Chelsea played a safe game controlling the ball and possession. The Blues failed to get that second goal, and both teams went into the break with Chelsea leading by a goal to nil.

The first chance of the second half fell to Ryan Bertrand who like Danny Ings skied the ball over the bar. Southampton had their best spell of the game with Ings hitting straight to Kepa. Against the run of play, Chelsea doubled their lead after Giroud crossed inside the six-yard box from a free kick allowing Barkley a simple tap-in for the second.

The last quarter of the game, the Saints went for it with Kepa making two stunning saves from Redmond and Ings. But the day rounded off with Morata finishing Saints off scoring the third goal for Chelsea and his second in two games. Again Eden Hazard with the assist. The game ended with Chelsea went top of the pile for the time being.

Here are the three talking points from the game:


#3 Sensational Hazard


Image result for eden hazard
Hazard opened the scoring for the Blues.

Eden Hazard was Chelsea's best player on the pitch once again. The Belgian was a nightmare for Southampton's defense. His movement, passing, and dribbling coupled with his sudden change of pace inside the box kept the Saint's defense modest for 90 minutes.

Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first half from a Ross Barkley pass which he calmly put past the goalkeeper. He even provided the assist for Morata's goal. The winger is now Premier League top scorer in this campaign, and his form is a threatening sight for rest of the clubs in the league. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Southampton Football Eden Hazard Alvaro Morata Mark Hughes Maurizio Sarri Leisure Reading
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Southampton vs Chelsea  (3-0): Four talking points
RELATED STORY
Premier league 2018-19: Southampton Vs Chelsea match...
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton - 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Southampton (3-0): Three reasons why...
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth : 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us