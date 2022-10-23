Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Granit Xhaka scores yet another goal in an action-packed draw | Premier League 2022-23 

Arsenal were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, October 23. The result sees them remain at the top of the league with 28 points, two ahead of Manchester City in second place.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three successive 1-0 wins across competitions. Despite the low-scoring affairs, there was not much that caused concern for Mikel Arteta as he was content with his players' performances.

The Spaniard was categorical that he would continue to play his top players in every game, following questions raised over Bukayo Saka being overplayed. The youngster kept his place on the right wing and Gabriel Martinelli was fit to start following his recovery from illness.

Arsenal made a confident start to the game as they kept possession of the ball and controlled the tempo. They were assisted by Southampton's pressing game, allowing a free-flowing style of play. The Gunners were the first to get on the scoresheet after just 11 minutes. Ben White played a lovely ball into the box which Granit Xhaka met with a powerful strike to make it 1-0.

Southampton looked shaken following the concession of the goal but kept their composure and held a narrow shape. Arsenal continued to attack and used variations in their movement as Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka made inverted runs. Both sides faced a drop in tempo midway through the half as there were multiple breaks in play.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession and ended the first half with a flourish. Jesus continued to arrive in good positions but failed to convert his chances as Southampton trailed 1-0 going into the break.

The Gunners made a relatively shaky start to the second period, giving the ball away cheaply and allowing Southampton time on the ball. They looked lethargic as a congested fixture list seemed to be catching up to a squad with a lack of depth in key positions. Arsenal were soon punished as they conceded an equalizer.

Mohamed Elyounoussi played a perfectly weighted pass to Stuart Armstrong, who ran into space behind the visitors' defense. He kept his composure to slot the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-1 after 65 minutes. Both managers turned to their respective benches following that goal as they looked to gain momentum.

Martin Odegaard appeared to have restored Arsenal's lead late in the game. However, Kieran Tierney appeared to have crossed the byline in the build-up and the goal was ruled out.

Neither side created another opportunity to score as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. That said, let's take a look at how Arsenal's players fared.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale was targeted as Southampton earned several corners throughout the game. However, he held his own and performed well. He made two saves throughout the game.

Ben White - 7/10

White did well on defense and also pushed forward when he got the chance. He provided an assist for Arsenal's opening goal in the 11th minute with an accurate cross. He won two of his four duels, making two clearances and one tackle. He also played two key passes.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba looked composed on defense and passed the ball around well. He won two of his three duels, making four clearances and one tackle. He also played three accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel was alert at the back and organized the Gunners' defensive lines well. He won all five of his duels and made 10 clearances in a strong defensive display.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Tomiyasu seems to have made the left-back position his own as he was picked ahead of Kieran Tierney yet again. He won five of his eight duels and made three interceptions and three tackles.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Xhaka continued in his rich vein of goalscoring form as he smashed the ball into the net from 10 yards early in the game to make it 1-0. He played three key passes, three accurate long balls and won two of his five duels.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey made a decent start to the game and looked solid in the middle of the pitch. He won two of his five duels and played one key pass and four accurate long balls.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka was Arsenal's driving force on the right wing and made a lovely start to the game. He was booked for simulation by the referee midway through the first half.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard was Arsenal's chief ball distributor and played a good game in midfield. He won one of his three duels and made one clearance and one tackle. He also played four key passes, including one accurate long ball.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli made a slightly slow start to the game as he made his return from illness. He won four of his 11 duels and played one accurate cross. He also made two clearances and two tackles.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Jesus was a constant thorn in Southampton's defenders' side as he invited contact and drew defenders out of position. He attempted four shots, missing two big chances to score in the process. His dry spell in front of goal will be a cause for concern for Arteta.

Substitutes

Edward Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah came on in the second half and attempted one shot that was blocked. Apart from that, he was fairly ineffective.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

Tierney came on in the second period and nearly provided the assist that put Arsenal 2-1 up. However, he had crossed the line in the build-up and the goal was chalked off.

Fabio Vieira - 6/10

Vieira came on during the second half and put in a decent performance.

