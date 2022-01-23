Southampton 1-1 Manchester City: Cityzens player ratings as Saints end City’s winning run | Premier League 2021-22

A battling Southampton side held league leaders Manchester City to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Kyle Walker-Peters gave the Saints the lead before Aymeric Laporte drew City level in the second half.

Although City dominated possession in the first half, it was Southampton who raced into an early lead. Walker-Peters finished off a well-worked move in fine style to put his side ahead in the seventh minute. That was matched by a resolute defensive effort from the hosts, who went into half-time deservedly ahead.

City mounted the pressure in the second half, and got back on level terms in the 65th minute via Laporte. Pep Guardiola’s men looked for a winner till the final whistle, but were unable to breach the Saints’ dogged defence again.

A battling performance from the Saints earns a point against the league leaders

The result brings City’s impressive 12-game winning streak to an end, but extends their lead atop the league table to 12 points. Meanwhile, Southampton stay in 12th place after sharing the spoils with the runaway league leaders.

On that note, here are the Manchester City player ratings from an entertaining draw:

Ederson: 5/10

Ederson was beaten early on, and was rarely troubled during the remainder of the game, rising to the occasion when called upon.

Kyle Walker: 6/10

Walker used his pace effectively to get up and down the wing, linking up well with Sterling, and producing a steady supply of probing crosses. The Englishman sent in nine crosses on the night while maintaining a pass success rate of 90%.

Ruben Dias: 5/10

The City captain dealt manfully with the formidable threat of Che Adams, keeping the Scottish international quiet throughout the game.

Aymeric Laporte: 7/10

Laporte (left) scored Manchester City’s equaliser in the second half.

Laporte won the most duels (ten) of anyone on the pitch, not losing any he was involved in. The Spaniard backed up his solid defensive display with a smart header to bring City back on level terms in the second half.

Joao Cancelo: 6/10

Cancelo was a willing runner up and down the left flank, regularly joining in with the attacking play and offering a constant threat up front.

Bernardo Silva: 6/10

Deployed in central midfield, the energetic Portuguese popped up all over the pitch in an effort to spur City forward. Silva created more chances (5) and completed the most dribbles (4) than anyone in the game.

Rodri: 5/10

The Spaniard kept things ticking over quietly and effectively in the City midfield, completing the most passes (97) of anyone on the pitch.

Raheem Sterling: 5/10

Sterling was the brightest of City’s forwards on the night, with most of their attacks coming through him down the right flank. However, he was unable to get on the scoresheet despite a couple of presentable chances falling to him.

Kevin De Bruyne: 6/10

De Bruyne set up Laporte’s equaliser with a trademark free-kick.

City’s Belgian playmaker grew in influence as the game wore on, creating four chances and setting up the equaliser with an excellent free-kick.

De Bruyne came close to giving his side the lead as well, seeing a long-range effort hit the woodwork after the keeper was beaten. The Belgian (80) now has the joint ninth-most assists in Premier League history.

Squawka Football @Squawka Most assists in Premier League history:



Ryan Giggs (162)

Cesc Fàbregas (111)

Wayne Rooney (103)

Frank Lampard (102)

Dennis Bergkamp (94)

Steven Gerrard (92)

David Silva (90)

James Milner (86)

David Beckham (80)

Kevin De Bruyne (80)



Most assists in Premier League history:
Ryan Giggs (162)
Cesc Fàbregas (111)
Wayne Rooney (103)
Frank Lampard (102)
Dennis Bergkamp (94)
Steven Gerrard (92)
David Silva (90)
James Milner (86)
David Beckham (80)
Kevin De Bruyne (80)

Jack Grealish: 5/10

Grealish was fairly heavily involved in Manchester City’s attacking play, but struggled to make an impact. Despite showing excellent energy and desire, he could not offer the required end product.

Phil Foden: 5/10

Foden looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball, carrying it with great purpose. However, he was well marshalled by Southampton’s attentive defence, who prevented him from linking up regularly with his fellow attackers.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Southampton

Gabriel Jesus: 5/10

Jesus replaced Sterling on the hour mark, and caused the Southampton defence several problems. He also hit the post with a late header as Manchester City sought a winner.

