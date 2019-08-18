Southampton 1-2 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops

Liverpool players celebrate Roberto Firmino's goal in a hard-fought 2-1 away win against Southampton

Despite adding no first-team signings to their squad, Liverpool have won their first three competitive games of the 2019/20 campaign. On top of that, they've seemingly added the element of grit to their performances, grinding out results when not at their best. They did the same on this occasion with a 2-1 away win against Southampton.

In a tightly contested match, the Reds broke the deadlock through a Sadio Mane stunner just before half-time. They doubled their lead after 71 minutes with a quality Roberto Firmino strike, though life was made harder than it needed to be when Adrian struck the ball directly at Danny Ings - gifting Ralph Hasenhuttl's men some late hope.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be happy they picked up all three points at a ground where many of their rivals will struggle to do the same. Now, they look forward to the visit of Arsenal next Saturday. Without further ado, here's a look at five hits and flops from Liverpool's hard-fought win against the Saints:

#5 Hit: Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has provided 28 Premier League assists at Liverpool

The Brazilian striker never gets the same amount of attention or headlines his attacking partners do. This can be attributed to him having the lowest strike rate of the trio, but many don’t seem to understand his role in the team. In effect, Firmino plays a false nine and looks to drop into midfield, providing more space for Mane and Mohamed Salah in central positions.

Even with that sacrificial work rate, Firmino still manages to maintain impressive goalscoring stats, adding to the scoresheet when his teammates need him most. In 149 league games, he has netted 49 goals for the Reds.

At St. Mary's, Firmino ensured the game was put to bed in the 71st minute with a cool slotted finish from the edge of the box. In an assured display, the 27-year-old completed 19 passes, three successful take-ons and scored an important goal to secure all three points.

