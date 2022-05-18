Southampton 1-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Minamino and Matip set up a mouth-watering final day of action | Premier  League 2021-22

Liverpool defeated Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, 17 May. The win took them to within one point of first-placed Manchester City with just one game remaining.

The Saints came into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford. With nothing left to play for, Ralph Hassenhutl's men were looking to put in a strong performance for the home crowd in their last home game of the season.

The Reds, on the other hand, played a grueling 120 minutes of football followed by penalties in their FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp fielded a fully-rotated XI with one eye on their final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, May 22.

Southampton made a lively start to the game with Armando Broja looking to make runs behind Liverpool's defense. Nathan Tella looked sharp as he darted down the left flank. He provided an assist for the hosts' opening goal. Nathan Redmond made it 1-0 to the Saints with a stunning curler in the 13th minute.

Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota looked sharp for Liverpool in the early exchanges. The latter did well to create space using his pace and dribbling abilities. He provided an assist for his side's equalizer. Takumi Minamino applied the finishing touches with a powerful shot to make it 1-1 after 27 minutes.

There were a few stoppages in play as both sides lost their attacking momentum. Neither were able to build significant momentum before the break as they went into half-time at 1-1.

The second half began in a much more composed and organized fashion for Liverpool. Klopp brought Jordan Henderson into the game for the injured Joe Gomez as James Milner moved to right-back. He added some much-needed composure to the Reds' midfield.

They continued to move the ball forward, hoping to carve out an opening to take the lead in the game. It wasn't until the 67th minute that Liverpool scored to go 2-1 up. Joel Matip reacted quickly following a half-hearted clearance by Mohamed Elyounoussi to head the ball into the goal.

Southampton tried creating chances to score but were stopped in their tracks in the middle third itself. The Reds did well to hold on to their lead and secured a crucial 2-1 win.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

Alisson made a smart stop early on but was helpless for Redmond's beautiful goal.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Gomez took a few extra touches at times as he showed a lack of quick decision-making. He appeared to be struggling with an injury and was taken off at the interval.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

Matip made a decent start to the game. He made three interceptions and one clearance. He also scored the goal that put Liverpool 2-1 up.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate used his pace to cut off Broja's runs on a few occasions. He made four clearances, blocked one shot and made two interceptions.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

Tsimikas was relentless in putting one cross after another into the box. He attempted 15 crosses, of which just three were successful.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Jones was sharp on the turn and played some good passes as he helped Liverpool progress the ball.

James Milner - 8/10

Captain on the night, Milner made a commanding start to the game. He won eight of his 10 duels and played four accurate long balls.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Elliott lacked an end product for Liverpool in the final third. He played three key passes, two accurate long balls and one accurate cross. Elliott also attempted three shots, of which two were off target and one was blocked. He was replaced in the second half.

Takumi Minamino - 7.5/10

Minamino looked threatening early on and scored a leveler for Liverpool after 27 minutes.

Roberto Firmino - 7.5/10

Firmino combined well with his teammates with some silky combinations on the edge of the penalty area. He took five shots, of which just one was on target. He also played three key passes and won five of his 10 duels. He was replaced late in the game.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Jota made a strong start to the game and provided an assist for Minamino's goal. He attempted four shots, none of which were on target.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

Henderson came on in the second half and helped his side secure all three points.

Divock Origi - 6.5/10

Origi came on after 65 minutes and put in a decent shift.

Naby Keita - 6.5/10

Keita came on as a late-game substitute and helped the Reds clinch the win.

Edited by Aditya Singh